Is in Spain! The photos of Emma Watson (‘Harry Potter’) enjoying a vacation in Ibiza

At the same time he starred in great films based on literary phenomena such as the saga ‘Harry Potter’ or ‘The advantages of being an outcast’, Emma Watson was suspicious of her private life. And it still is, especially that now, since the pandemic, the actress has taken a respite also from the interpretation.

In fact, the last time we got to see the British woman who gave life to Hermione granger It was in the version of ‘Little Women’ of 2019. This has sparked rumors about a total separation from her facet as an actress, but she wanted to settle it:

“If I have news, I promise I will share it with you. In the meantime please do not assume any news from me, I am simply passing the pandemic quietly like most people. Failing when trying to make bread (!), Worrying about my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that still affects so many people, “he revealed Emma Watson on his Twitter.

But now, that the world situation with the virus is improving little by little, the actress has been seen enjoying the air and nothing less than in our country!

Watson has enjoyed our sunshine in Ibiza, specifically on a kart track with his friends. In the photos that have reached the media by the hand of Page Six, the actress wears a fresh and comfortable look, consisting of a beige top, pumpkin-colored shorts and sneakers.

On the little finger of her left hand she wears the ring to which she owes the engagement rumors that circulate about her and her boyfriend Leo Robinton. And, in something that unites the Spanish and English summer culture, it could be seen next to a lemon-lime ice cream.

His other public facet: activism

While we love seeing Emma Watson taking her rightful place on screen, we also enjoy watching his way of raising his voice for the causes he considers just. And from this there has been no respite.









You have shared content on your social networks in favor of anti-racism, has announced with Women of the world, the project that will pay tribute to women who have left their mark on the city of London by renaming some of the city’s underground stops and has joined initiatives for the environment and sustainability as Board of Directors of Kering and FabricNano.

