Hugh Jackman’s best-reviewed film

Actors’ careers often end up defined by a job. It doesn’t matter how many papers I have Mark Hamill, It will always be Luke Skywalker. It doesn’t matter how many jobs you’ve had Robert Downey Jr.They will forever associate him with Iron Man. Sometimes, every artist’s dream can be to leave a legacy that has to do with a franchise or saga. In the case of Hugh jackman is about X Men and Wolverine.

The Australian actor turns 53 today, with a career full of great jobs. This year, Warner Bros. Pictures had him as the protagonist of one of his releases, Reminiscence, where he played a man capable of inquiring into the memories of any person through a machine. With a police noir tinge, it was launched in mid-August and with an estimated budget of 55 million dollars, it only raised 15.

Jackman He has more than 60 titles in his acting career. Some still dream of seeing it again as Wolverine, inside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Logan It was considered one of the best films in the world of superheroes. However, for critics there are other works that stand out above this film directed by James mangold. Anyway, it’s fair to say that both in Metacritic, like in IMDb and in Rotten tomatoes occupies a place on the podium (but does not lead in any).









According to the specialized press, Bad education, of 2019, is the best job in the career of Hugh jackman, and leads the rankings of Rotten tomatoes and Metacritic. The story centers on a New York school in which its employees are investigated for one of the most important embezzlement cases in American history. Ray Romano and Allison janney they accompany the Australian in this cast.

The curious IMDb ranking

While Metacritic and Rotten tomatoes have a similar ranking of movies from Hugh jackman, on IMDb only appears Logan and with a score lower than that of the mentioned sites. In fact, Bad education is very far on the list, more than one point different from the films that occupy the second place in the ranking, where the production directed by James mangold and nominated for Oscar for your script.

Are the rest of the movies featured in IMDb? For users of the page, the second best tape in the race of Jackman it is Prisoners, film directed by Dennis Villeneuve and focused on the disappearance of the daughter of Keller (Jackman) and one of his friends. The best critical film on this list is The Prestige, from Christopher Nolan, where two magicians from the late nineteenth century dispute the creation of the best illusion.