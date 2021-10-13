How to unlock Flightmaster Dungar for free in Hearthstone

Blizzard has revealed the next set for the year 2021 of Hearthstone, United in Stormwind. As a second expansion within the Year of the Griffin, United in Stormwind is adding two new mechanics: Tradeable and Questlines.

While the prospect of an upcoming expansion with multiple new cards is exciting, a Legendary minion from the newest set is appearing in your collection, available to use right now. With the release of patch 20.8 today, Flightmaster Dungar can be used in all of your built decks. To claim it, simply log in after receiving the updated patch and it will be awarded to you once you log in.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Flightmaster Dungar offers you interesting game decisions. When playing with Flightmaster, you have to choose a flight path for it to travel and become idle. Different selections change how long you are idle and provide a higher quality effect when you return based on how long you were away.

If you send him to Westfall (one turn), return with a 2/2 Adventurer (like the Wailing Caverns mini-set) with a random keyword from Core Set. This option gives you 5/5 worth of stats the next turn you play Dungar.









If Dungar is sent to Ironforge (three turns), your hero will regain 10 health once he returns. This ability allows you to make Dungar return a turn later than the usual sleeping minions do and provides massive heal. This option is strong against aggressive decks, as you can undo most of its burn damage and gain a 3/3 minion to contest the board once it arrives. The only downside to this option is that it takes a few turns for it to be summoned, leaving you vulnerable to an aggressive opponent trying to finish you off before then.

If Dungar is sent to the Eastern Plaguelands (five turns), 12 damage will be split among all enemies upon returning. This effect is comparable to Demon Hunter’s Imprisoned Antaen, which can deal massive burn damage against an opponent or have a good chance of taking down weaker enemy minions.

While this effect is powerful, it takes five turns to activate, giving your opponent a large amount of time to finish you off or build a tall, wide board, reducing the effectiveness of random missiles once Dungar completes his trip.

Players can log in Hearthstone and get Flightmaster Dungar for free right now. The United in Stormwind The standard package includes 60 packages for $ 49.99 or you can get access to Lady Katrana Prestor and Ve’nari Alternate Battlegrounds Bartender through the mega package, getting 80 packages for $ 79.99.