how to get a grabber and flush toilets with it

From the Thursday, August 5 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the Spades and Legendary Challenges and Missions of Week 9 of Season 7 of Fortnite Battle Royale. As part of this week’s challenge guide, we show you how to complete the pica mission “Flush toilets with a Grabber”.

An advert: This challenge may be bugged or disabled when you try to complete it. The Grabber has already been disabled once due to problems with it, and issues related to nanomachine cubes also led to its challenges being disabled.

Aim: (0/2).

(0/2). Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

Where to find a Grab and toilets

To complete this mission, the first thing you must do is find a Grabber. It is a new weapon, which allows you to catch objects with a tractor beam and then launch them, in a manner similar to UFOs. They look like you see below these lines:

The Grabber can be obtained from any supply source, but it appears more frequently in the chests of the mothership. However, at the time of writing these lines, abductor cymbals are disabled, so you may not have that option. You have to search chests or get it from eliminated players who had it in their inventory.









When you have it, all you have to do is find a toilet, catch it with the Grab and throw it. You can find toilets in the bathroom of any house, so it’s not worth giving you a map. Simply, look in any of the urbanizations that are scattered around the Battle Island.

Remember that this is just one of the missions from Season 7: Invasin. This week we have other somewhat complicated missions, but we will help you complete them all as part of our guide in Spanish.