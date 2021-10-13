Wednesday, October 13, 2021
how and where to repair RO equipment

By Vimal Kumar
This is what you must do to find equipment to repair to complete “Repair OI Equipment”, the pica mission of Week 13 of Season 7.

From the Thursday, September 2 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the Spades and Legendary Challenges and Missions of Week 13 of Season 7 of Fortnite Battle Royale. As part of this week’s challenge guide, we show you how to complete the pica mission “Repair RO equipment”.

  • Aim: (0/2).
  • Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

How to repair RO equipment

To complete this mission, you must go to IO base in Rogue Feud, near Angry Accumulations or south of Campo Calgine and look for dual screen installations like the one you see below these lines.




Fortnite - Repair IO equipment: battles to repair

It turns out quite absurd to try to show you the location of ALL screenswhy do you wear them heaps around the bases and you only need to locate two. Pick any one, enter through the front door, and then find a couple of screens to interact with. In the video of the beginning you have three screens located in the northernmost satellite station from the Battle Island, where the jungle biome is.

Remember that this is just one of the missions from Season 7: Invasin. This week we have other somewhat complicated missions, we will help you complete them all as part of our guide in Spanish.


Vimal Kumar
