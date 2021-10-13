George Clooney, a true gentleman in the face of Amal Clooney’s ‘accident’

6/ 6

Amal made her outfit stand out by omitting the feather accessory, something that even emphasized her height and streamlined silhouette. The funny thing is that the accidents with this look did not stop there, because in the end, George was caught fixing some details of this piece so that the beauty of his wife stood out to the maximum in this event.

In the end, they both posed with complicity, framing their love by bending down and kissing every moment they could … something that undoubtedly left the mini wardrobe accident in oblivion.

How did you like Amal’s sequin look (and George’s chivalry)?