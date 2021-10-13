George and Amal Clooney, at the premiere of the movie ‘Syriana’

They have just completed seven years of marriage and what better celebration than a spectacular comeback in true Hollywood style. The Clooneys were missed on the red carpet, after two years without seeing them at any event, due to the pandemic, and London has marked its great comeback. The couple lives in the United Kingdom with their four-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, and their staging was not to be forgotten, like something out of a movie from the golden age of the cinema mecca.
The lawyer specialized in human rights left the toga for a shocking dress of paillettes, signed by Arlington, on her husband’s big night, presenting his eighth film as a director, The Tender Bar,starring his good friend Ben Affleck, with whom the film was presented last week in Los Angeles. There they talked about their family life. “It’s probably like many families where both parents work,” Amal confessed. “I am lucky because I have a partner who supports me a lot. And we move a lot, but we get along well and I feel very lucky, “she added.
