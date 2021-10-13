Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityGeorge and Amal Clooney, at the premiere of the movie 'Syriana'
Celebrity

George and Amal Clooney, at the premiere of the movie ‘Syriana’

By Arjun Sethi
0
52




They have just completed seven years of marriage and what better celebration than a spectacular comeback in true Hollywood style. The Clooneys were missed on the red carpet, after two years without seeing them at any event, due to the pandemic, and London has marked its great comeback. The couple lives in the United Kingdom with their four-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, and their staging was not to be forgotten, like something out of a movie from the golden age of the cinema mecca.

Home HELLO 4029© Hello

The lawyer specialized in human rights left the toga for a shocking dress of paillettes, signed by Arlington, on her husband’s big night, presenting his eighth film as a director, The Tender Bar,starring his good friend Ben Affleck, with whom the film was presented last week in Los Angeles. There they talked about their family life. “It’s probably like many families where both parents work,” Amal confessed. “I am lucky because I have a partner who supports me a lot. And we move a lot, but we get along well and I feel very lucky, “she added.




GEORGE AND AMAL HO4029© GettyImages / CONTACT
GEORGE AND AMAL HO4029© PHOTONE

© HELLO! The total or partial reproduction of this report and its photographs is prohibited, even mentioning their origin.


Previous articleChristian Bale was the worst Batman – because he was the best Bruce Wayne
Next articleFortnite: This is the only weapon in the game that has lasted for the entirety of Chapter 2
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv