Gather parenting books in Semillero Sagrado or Ciudad Comercio

Gather parenting books in Sacred Hotbed or Commerce City is the last legendary mission of Week 7 of this Fortnite Season 7.

The fatherhood books is the last of the legendary missions of this Week 7 of Fortnite Season 7. We must collect two either in Sacred Hotbed or Commerce City. We show you the location of all the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 books that are in Sacred Seedling.

You can complete the Legendary Mission in Battle Royale and Melee modes. Remember that in the Melee mode in case you get killed you can respawn and try to go for more books. In Ciudad Comercio there are more books, but we only show you the locations of Semillero Sagrado.









LEGENDARY MISSIONS FORTNITE SEASON 7 WEEK 7

–Build a wooden hatchery hotbed (0/1) – Reward: 45,000 Season XP

–Brand an alien egg (0/1) – Reward: 45,000 Season XP

–Gather discs in Pleasant Park or Sandy Cliffs (0/2) – Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE

–Light bonfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

–Gather fatherhood books in Sacred Seedbed or Commerce City (0/2) – Reward: 30,000 EP of Season

EPIC FORTNITE MISSIONS SEASON 7 WEEK 7

-Use a reconnaissance scanner to locate an enemy player (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

-Visit Campo Calígine, Spiteful Corner and Camping Haddock in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

-Register ammo boxes (0/5) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

-Defeat Punkarra (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

-Reach maximum speed in a Whiplash (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

-Destroy alien trees (0/5) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

-Complete Whiplash Time Trials (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP