From Shakira’s fantasy to Billie Eilish’s breasts

This week, Tuesday the 28th, the National Day of the Daughter and the Son was celebrated in the United States. Melanie Griffith wanted to celebrate with a photo with her daughters, Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas, and with her mother, Tippi Hedren. Michelle Pfeiffer has joined this celebration, not very given to sharing her private life. The actress has shared an old photo from when her children, Claudia and John, were young. “I love these two scoundrels. From the moment they were born they gave me and continue to give my life a depth of meaning without measure ”, he has written.

The Spanish with the most followers on Instagram, with almost 29 million, the actress Ester Expósito, has shared a photo of the pink minidress with which she has dazzled at Milan fashion week. In the first photo that Lena Dunham, the creator of the hit series Girls, She has shared her secret wedding with the musician Luis Felber, her wedding dress can also be seen.

And Shakira has surprised her followers with a montage where she appears as a kind of space heroine in a fantasy world in which Gerard Piqué appears as a savior angel. It is a collaboration with the multimedia artist Bosslogic whose profits will go to his foundation Pies Descalzos.

Although the image is from last July, this week it has been known that posing showing a pronounced neckline with an exposed lace bra cost Billie Eilish to lose thousands of followers. This is how the singer has related it to Elle magazine: “I lost a hundred thousand followers just because of my breasts. For some reason, people are scared of big boobs. “



























