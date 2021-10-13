Free Guy in Fortnite: challenges and missions guide, and all the rewards

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CEST, the challenges and missions from Free guy on Fortnite. It is a collaboration of the Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to complete each challenge and mission of this batch:

Fortnite Season 7: Free Guy missions

Get hit by a moving vehicle (0/1)

Take Melee Damage (0/1)

Place coins on the map (0/3)

Talk to any NPC (0/1)

Reboot or revive teammates, or interact with campfires (0/1)

Use the Good Guy gesture near an opponent (0/1)

Clerk Control Mission (0/5) – Reward: Good Guy Gesture

The Free Guy missions in Fortnite will be available until Monday, September 6, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CEST. After this date and time, they cannot be completed, and, therefore, we will not be able to obtain their rewards.

To start the Free Guy missions, we must interact with a cashier at the following points on the map, and talk to him:

On Sandy Cliffs , in the building to the east as soon as you get to the area through the road entrance.

, in the building to the east as soon as you get to the area through the road entrance. On Afflicted Alameda , in the easternmost large wooden building.

, in the easternmost large wooden building. On Calígine field , in the building to the northeast.

, in the building to the northeast. On Engaged Reels , in the largest wooden building to the east.

, in the largest wooden building to the east. On Commerce City , in the shopping area on the east side.

, in the shopping area on the east side. On Believer Coast , north of the tallest building.

, north of the tallest building. On The orchard , inside the market building.

, inside the market building. On Filthy Docks , in one of the buildings near the entrance to the area.

, in one of the buildings near the entrance to the area. On Sticky Swamp , at the sorbet bar.

, at the sorbet bar. Gas station north of Sleeping Pools .

. Gas station west of Angry Accumulations .

. Gas station west of Sacred seedbed .

. Gas station Sleeping Pools .

. Gas station Believer Coast .

. Gas station Pleasant Park.

Free Guy ATM locations

Get hit by a moving vehicle

We get run over by a car driven by a friend

What this mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of any game mode, we must be run over by a car, truck or van. We will find ground vehicles throughout the island of Fortnite Battle Royale. If we play with a friend, we can make him run over us, without further ado.

Take melee damage

Taking damage in the storm counts towards this mission.

What this mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of any game mode, we must be hit with the pickaxe by an opponent. This is completely up to other players, so it is a very complex goal. Another option is that they shoot us very closely with any weapon; also has. For some reason, taking storm damage also counts.









Place coins on the map

What this mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must place a total of three coins. These are their locations:

Locations of the coins that we must place throughout the map

Sandy Cliffs : northeast of the clock tower, on the sidewalk.

: northeast of the clock tower, on the sidewalk. Sleeping Pools : West street, on the corner next to the streetlight.

: West street, on the corner next to the streetlight. Calígine field : in the eastern part, near the source.

: in the eastern part, near the source. Commerce City : next to the bus stop, in the parking area on the east side.

: next to the bus stop, in the parking area on the east side. Believer Coast – There is a coin in the southeast corner of the exterior of the tallest building in the area. There is another coin at the entrance to the wooden boardwalk.

– There is a coin in the southeast corner of the exterior of the tallest building in the area. There is another coin at the entrance to the wooden boardwalk. Filthy Docks – South of the northernmost building in the area.

– South of the northernmost building in the area. Pleasant Park : there is a coin in the southeast corner. There is another coin between the gas station and the house to the northeast, on the street.

: there is a coin in the southeast corner. There is another coin between the gas station and the house to the northeast, on the street. Sacred seedbed– In the northwest corner of the garden store exterior in the center of the area.

Talk to any NPC

We spoke to the Swamp Stalker NPC

What this mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of any game mode, we should talk to any character / NPC. These are their locations:

NPC locations we can talk to

Reboot or revive teammates, or interact with campfires

We light a campfire

What this mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of any game mode, we must revive a teammate, reboot them in a reboot van (there is one in each named location on the map), or use a campfire. The simplest thing is to play Duets with a friend, land in a secluded place, have our friend commit suicide by falling from a great height, and we relive him.



Use the Good Guy gesture near an opponent

Having completed the previous five missions, we unlocked the “Nice Guy” gesture.. Simply we must use it near an enemy in a game of any game mode. It also counts if we do it near a teammate.