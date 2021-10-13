Fortnite: where to find all Tuna colored ink jars in Season 8

Tuna skin in Fortnite Season 8: where to find all the colored ink bottles

The skin Tuna, of the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 has many different styles, unlockable by obtaining rainbow ink and ink jars. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you where to get the colored ink jars:

Fortnite Season 8: how to customize the Tuna skin?

In the Battle Pass tab of the Fortnite Battle Royale menu we can enter the section “Color Tuna“Here we can see what ink jars we can unlock by finding them on the stage, and what styles of Tuna can we unlock using rainbow ink. We remind you that We will have to unlock Tuna by buying it with Battle Stars (worth 9) before you can pick up your ink jars.

In the “Battle Pass” tab of the Fortnite Battle Royale menu, we have to enter “color Tuna”

As we say, the ink jars are on the stage, in specific locations, while rainbow ink drops are obtained randomly by opening chests.

We get rainbow ink by opening a chest

Tuna Skin Rewards: All Character Styles

We can unlock different color palettes for the Tuna skin meeting the following requirements:

We can unlock additional styles of Tuna with Ink Jars and Rainbow Ink

Red Lady Style: Find Knightly Crimson Jars in Ruinous Fort (0/3) and use 10 Rainbow Ink Lexa Style: Find Lab Y Magenta Vials in Campo Calígine (0/3) and use 10 Rainbow Ink Arrumacos Team Leader Style: Find fuzzy pink jars in Angry Stacks (0/3) and use 10 units of rainbow ink Ruby Style: Find Ruby Red Vials in Lockie’s Lighthouse (0/3) and use 10 Rainbow Ink Renegade Raider Style: Find Renegade Red Vials in Skull Citadel (0/3) and use 10 Rainbow Ink Punk Style: Find orange pumpkin jars in The Orchard (0/3) and use 10 units of rainbow ink Midas Style: Find gold-colored Midas jars in Grudge Corner (0/3) and use 10 Rainbow Ink Scorpion Style: Find desert sand-colored jars in the rubble west of Pleasant Park (0/3) and use 10 units of Rainbow Ink Banana Style: Find banana yellow jars in Rainbow Rentals (0/3) and use 10 units of rainbow ink Bush Style: Find Leaf Green Jars in Sneaky Fiefdom (0/3) and use 10 Rainbow Ink Jonesy Style: Find Recruit Green Vials on the Afflicted Alameda Bridge (0/3) and use 10 units of Rainbow Ink Style Code Name ELFO: Find vials of color code name VRD in Current Crops (0/3) and use 10 units of rainbow ink Demon Soldier Style: Find Zombie Green Vials in Knife City (0/3) and use 10 Rainbow Ink Squishy Style: Find Turquoise Sorbet Bottles in Muddy Lagoon (0/3) and use 10 Rainbow Ink Diamond Diva Style: Find diamond blue jars in Barranco Bello (0/3) and use 10 units of rainbow ink Ice Cream Heart Style: Find ice blue jars in Coral Castle (0/3) and use 10 units of rainbow ink Crystal Style: Find crystal blue jars in the rubble south of Grimy Docks (0/3) and use 10 Rainbow Ink Bright Bomber Style: Find Bright Purple Vials in Commerce City (0/3) and use 10 Rainbow Ink Mesmerism Style: Find Hypnotic Violet Vials in the Rubble South of Believer Coast (0/3) and use 10 Rainbow Ink CERTERO Style: Find Robotic Gray Vials in Shattered Aerial (0/3) and use 10 units of Rainbow Ink Loving Ranger Style: Find Stone Gray Jars on Mount F8 (0/3) and use 10 Rainbow Ink

Locations of all Tuna colored ink bottles in Fortnite Season 8

Knightly Crimson Magenta Lab Y Pink Plush Ruby red Renegade Red Pumpkin Orange Gold Midas Desert Sand Banana Yellow Green leaf Green Recruit Code Name VRD Green Zombie Turquoise Sorbet Diamond Blue Ice Blue Crystal Blue Bright Purple Hypnotic Violet Robotic Gray Stone Gray

1: Vials of Knightly Crimson Ink in Ruinous Fort

2: Laboratory Magenta Y ink bottles in Campo Calígine

3: Plush Pink Ink Jars in Angry Hoards

4: Bottles of Ruby Red ink in Lockie’s Lighthouse

5: Renegade Red Ink Vials in Skull Citadel

6: Pumpkin Orange Ink Jars in The Garden

7: Oro Midas Ink Bottles in Grudge Corner

8: Ink Jars Desert Sand in the rubble west of Pleasant Park

If we go through the purple wind tunnel from the remains of the abductor saucer, we will collect the three bottles of ink from the southern part.









9: Banana Yellow Ink Bottles in Rainbow Rentals

10: Vials of Leaf Green Ink in Sneaky Fiefdom

11: Vials of Green Ink Recruit on the Afflicted Alameda Bridge

12: Ink Bottles Code Name VRD in Current Crops

13: Zombie Green Ink Flasks in Cutthroat City

14: Bottles of Turquoise Sorbet ink at Laguna Lodosa

15: Bottles of Blue Diamond ink in Barranco Bello

16: Frosted Blue Ink Jars in Coral Castle

17: Vials of Crystalline Blue ink in the rubble south of Grimy Docks

18: Vials of Bright Purple Ink in Commerce City

In the empty space between McGuffin’s bookstore and the fish shop, in the eastern part of the area.

19: Hypnotic Violet Ink Vials in the Rubble South of Believer Coast

20: Robotic Gray Ink Vials on Shattered Aerial

21: Stone Gray Ink Vials on Mount F8

More Tuna skin character styles in Fortnite Season 8

