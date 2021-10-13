Friday, October 15, 2021
Fortnite: This is the only weapon in the game that has lasted for the entirety of Chapter 2

By Vimal Kumar
All weapons in Fortnite are replaced on occasion by Epic Games. All? No! An irreducible assault rifle is still reluctant to leave the playable arsenal.

Which? Obviously, the M4A1. In any moment out of all of Chapter 2 (which has been active since October 2019, just that) this Assault Rifle has left the Battle Royale charts.

Fortnite: Battle royale

Versatile, balanced and useful for both professionals and novices, this “standard” assault rifle has structured the foundations of Fortnite. For competitors, it is used to make ping the enemies for avoid falling below the critical bar of the storm surge. It is also useful during timed shooting, for breaking structures at a good distance, and for spam opponents.




No other assault rifle in the game has matched it on all fronts. The AK-type heavy assault rifle? Too imprecise. The exploded assault rifle? Less effective for pinging bullet to bullet and fighting at close range. The M4A1 has never really had competition.

However, Epic Games could have also granted this “eternal” weapon status to the Specialized Shotgun. The famous SPAS, every time Epic has decided to put it back in the closet, it has been deeply missed by gamers.

Content MGG France.

It appears that Epic is working to add more controllable machines at the end of the current season 8. Pro gamers are sweating, as the robots in question could be the disgusting BRUTES from season X of the game. Chapter 1!


