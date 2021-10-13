Fortnite: The Squid Game in Fortnite? Twitter artists make it real

LThe idea has haunted multiple Fortnite player forums in recent weeks, and If we think about it, it is not completely crazy: the Squid Game is the most popular series of the moment and it’s on its way to become the most watched in Netflix history… precisely the kind of media freaks Epic Games usually sets its eye on.

Yes OK collaborations have accompanied the game since it became popular, they hit a pretty high point in Season 4 of Chapter 2 when basically the entire Battle Pass was a collaboration with Marvel, at a time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was on the high (which actually, it’s almost all the time from about five years ago).

Many fans consider that the appearance of the island guards of the Squid Game have a more than perfect appearance for Fortnite: neutral faces, a recognizable uniform and all the time carrying weapons. Certainly if this has not crossed the minds of the Epic Games programmers, it is that They do not have the vision that we all believed.

Nevertheless, as long as we have no idea if this is possible or if the executives are not very busy collaborating with Balenciaga, Several Twitter artists have started to develop their concepts and post them on the forums. The result is exactly what we might visually expect from this crossover.









Will Naruto, Goku and The Squid Game arrive at Fortnite?

Along with these creative proposals (which surely They seek to pressure Epic Games so that Garena does not win the collaboration for Free Fire) fans have started asking questions, and the strongest of them is: Where is Naruto? We had been promised it would be part of this Battle Pass, but we haven’t seen it.

Although the latest news about the event Fortnitemares (misnamed in Spanish Descerebrada Nightmare) they talk about what will be revealed a second secret skin of the Pass. Although this was not Naruto, the collaboration was more than confirmed, so It shouldn’t take long to get to the store either.

Otherwise is that of Goku, which they continue to ask for even though it has become more than clear that TOEI Animation doesn’t want to see their flagship character using a firearm. But the rumors were stoked after Goku was asked to be the Latest character revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (and he wasn’t exactly the weirdest character ever asked to enter, Right, PETA?)

From these three assumptions then we can say that Naruto is a matter of time, Goku is practically impossible (although Epic has a lot of money and with money the impossible becomes possible) and that a collaboration with Netflix for The Squid Game well … it’s probably going. But no evidence to prove it.