Fortnite T8: The Parallel – What it is, how to enter and missions

Fortnite Battle Royale has presented us some news for Season 8: Cubic. Among them is the arrival of El Parallel. Here we will tell you how to get to El Parallel, what you will find inside and how to get parallel weapons.

How do you get into El Parallel?

There are two tickets to The Parallel. One is the anomalies (marked with a purple icon on the map) and the other is the orange bubbles that you can see marked, also on the map. In both cases, its position is random, but you can see it on the map at all times.

There are a fundamental difference between the anomaly input and the bubble input. The first is the anomaly, which looks like the usual cracks but in purple.

In the anomaly you have to quickly eliminate enemies. If you take too long, a countdown will appear, enemies will disappear and you will get a reward based on your progress on the top bar.

The other option is enter through a bubble. You can see them clearly on the map and even at a glance: huge orange bubbles. Inside there is no time limit to finish off the enemies, who will constantly appear.









If you are playing in a team mode, you may see three circles at the top. They indicate the presence of three enemies stronger than normal. If you defeat them, you will get some better rewards.

Occasionally, a special enemy in anomalies, a female character that a shield is thrown around him and that you must destroy in order to harm it. If you finish with her, the anomalies fade.

Weapons of El Parallel

The main interest in accessing El Parallel, be it because of the anomaly or the bubble, is get a Parallel rifle or a Parallel minigun. These are special versions of these weapons and that you can upgrade using cube monster parts that the enemies of this dimension will drop.

It is possible that new mechanics are discovered throughout the season related to El Parallel, we will inform you of this if the case arises.