Fortnite starts Wild Invasion Week today: details and features

This very afternoon of September 2, Fortnite: Battle Royale launch a new wild week within the current one Season 7: Invasin of Chapter 2. Precisely, on this occasion the week receives the title of Invasion and then we have more detail all information and features active for the next few days.

Invasin Wild Week in Fortnite; dates and characteristics

The third wild week of Fortnite in Season 7, which is titled Invasin, begins to be available from this Thursday September 2, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. Naturally, this week is expected to be active until next Thursday, September 9. That is, its characteristics will be active for a 7 days total. Epic Games has already confirmed that there will be a new themed Wild Week every week, every Thursday, until the end of Season 7. In theory, there’s still a week left more wild to come before the release of Season 8.

These are the main features active in-game during Invasion Savage Week:

Aliens and OI Technology they will be easier to find never.

never. The abductors will only be armed with Kymera’s ray gun, grapple, mimic, and alien nanomachines.

with Kymera’s ray gun, grapple, mimic, and alien nanomachines. The RO chests will only contain pulse rifles, rail cannons, plasma cannons and inflatable vaquitas.

pulse rifles, rail cannons, plasma cannons and inflatable vaquitas. You can now find Kymera’s Ray Gun, Pulse Rifle, and Railgun. in normal chests.

In this particular Wild Week, Epic reminds us that there are also two legendary quest chains related to the theme of the week, which consists of using alien and IO weapons to deal damage. So you can take the opportunity to get Additional PE easily.









What are the Wild Weeks of Fortnite?

The invasion is reaching a tipping point as new tactics are deployed each week to turn the tables.

Since the beginning of May 2021 Epic Games integrated a new dynamics in Fortnite Battle Royale dubbed the Wild Weeks. Basically, under this premise, Fortnite receives each calendar week a new unique game dynamics for all players in which different things are mixed to make users feel rethink your combat strategies. These weeks are scheduled, in principle, to start every Thursday and last exactly seven days (although it seems that Epic Games plans to activate them only in the final stretch of a Season).

Fortnite is a Battle Royale that is free for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and devices Android and iOS