Fortnite: leaked the mythical article of Spider-Man for Season 9 | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

Season 8 of Fortnite It is one month old and will end sometime in December. While there are many things this season has in store, it appears that Epic Games is planning a significant collaboration for Season 9.

According to the new leaks, Spider-man it could be part of next season, probably as a Battle Pass skin. In addition to the skin, players could also wear a mythical item from Spider-man similar to Venom and Carnage. The community already has some great suggestions for the Mythic item that Epic would like to include.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home It will also be released in late 2021, making the arrival of Spider-Man even more likely for Fortnite.

Hypex Post on Marvel Collaboration

A new HYPEX leak is solid proof that Epic is considering making Spider-Man a member of Fortnite. In a recent tweet, HYPEX revealed that the developers had added game files about “Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump”, which means our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is on its way to Fortnite.









The article has the code name WestSausage, which is another indication that the skin is in process. Furthermore, HYPEX even professed that the collaboration of Fortnite x Spider-Man it could happen this year.

FORTNITE | New Spider-Man Gloves

According to the leaker RatioFN, there is an element of Spider-Man Mythic, but it is not designed by the developers. This “unofficial” version of the Spiderman Mythic article was created by João Filipe Santiago, a YouTube content creator.

While Epic has not confirmed either the skin or the introduction of Spider-Man to Fortnite, the leak is interesting and will get fans and gamers excited about the future.

