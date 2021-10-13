Fortnite: know how to play the maps of ‘The Squid Game’ in creative mode | Netflix | Videogames | Squid Game | Epic Games | revtli | ANSWERS

Today, ‘The Squid Game‘is synonymous with entertainment, not only on the platform of Netflix, but in the different areas that it has penetrated. Now, it is the turn of Fortnite, where the community has been in charge of creating maps inspired by the popular Serie. Do you dare to play them?

The games for children that have been seen in ‘Squid Game‘-title that the South Korean production carries in English- have been attractive to its now millions of followers. With simple slogans, but the tension advancing at every moment, they arrive at season 8 of chapter 2 of the video game of Epic games.

How to play the maps of ‘The Squid Game’ in Fornite?

As usual, users of Fortnite are in charge of designing surprising maps that often make Minigames. This occasion was no exception and they entered the Creative mode to build the various tests of the popular Netflix series. You can enjoy each of them in this way:

Enter Fortnite and select the ‘Creative Mode’

Choose the option ‘Island code’ and enter the alphanumeric combination

The next thing will be to read the instructions of each game and enjoy

Red light, green light

It doesn’t require a lot of science; you must move forward while the green light is active and stop when it turns red. It won’t be the show’s signature doll, but there will be a grim-looking robot head. The objective is to pass it and not move while the red light is active, otherwise you will be eliminated.

Map code: 6796-5852-0804









The glass bridge

Maybe one of the most tense. The minigame Glass bridge It will feature 16 participants assigned with random numbers who must reach the other side of the road before time runs out. Jumping on the wrong glass will cause the player to fall and be eliminated.

Map code: 2865-1481-0812

Rope

One of the most entertaining. It will be made up of ten participants divided into two teams of five competitors, where each one must click on the rope as quickly as possible so as not to fall into the void. The team that does the best will win and be saved from being eliminated.

Map code: 0652-7985-6622

The Squid Game

The youtuber SypherPK is the author of the map ‘Shypher’s Squid Game‘, where there are several mini-games in a single creation. Participants will also be able to act as supervisors in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game and eliminate contestants, as he showed in a recent video for his users of Twitch and Youtube.

Map code: 7268-0342-8131

Would you like to feel like one of the protagonists of ‘The Squid Game’? Here we tell you what games and applications about the series you can download for both pc and cell phone.