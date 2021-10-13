Fortnite: Free Guy’s Uncle Skin (Ryan Reynolds) Now Available; price and contents

With the change of the store on August 13, 2021 at 02:00 CEST, the skin Free guy, from the movie starring Ryan reynolds, came to Fortnite Battle Royale. Here we show you what the skin Free Guy of the Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2, What is your price, and that content bring:

Fortnite x Free Guy: this is Ryan Reynolds’ Uncle skin

Uncle skin official art in Fortnite

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, all the free guy objects They hit the Fortnite Battle Royale store on August 13. At the time of writing this news, all these objects appear in the section “Outstanding” of the store:









The Uncle skin can be found in the “Featured” section of the shop

These are all Free Guy items in Fortnite, along with their prices in turkey:

A close look at the Uncle skin

We remind you that there is Free Guy challenges and missions in Fortnite that allow us get free the gesture Nice guy, voiced by Ryan Reynolds, and that of their respective regular dubbing actors in the different territories.

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you must take into account:

These items are purchased with V-Bucks , a virtual currency that we buy with real money. The exchange rate is currently around € 7.99 per 1,000 V-Bucks .

, a virtual currency that we buy with real money. . Both this skin and its accessories will remain for a limited time in the Fortnite Battle Royale store . They may come back to the store later, although no one knows when.

. They may come back to the store later, although no one knows when. We can use the accessories without problems in all Fortnite game modes, but We can only use the skin in Battle Royale and Creative modes, not in Save the World .

. All these items are cosmetic; they do not affect the game in any way other than visual modifications.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration