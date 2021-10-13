Fortnite: evidence emerges of a possible open world RPG mode

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

It is difficult for a person related to video games not to know what it is Fortnite. The Epic Games title went from being a little-known title to one of the most influential today after adopting a free-to-play model. Although the proposal has been successfully kept alive thanks to events and new cosmetic content that arrive on a regular basis, Epic Games has ambitious plans to continue expanding the franchise and appears to be preparing a very important one.

Thanks to the ongoing legal lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple, we learned of a document in which the developer of Fortnite reveals that one of his projects to grow the franchise was to “go beyond Battle Royale” by playing an “open world simulation sandbox” game.

Of course, Epic Games has not revealed official details of these plans, but clues have just emerged that seem to indicate that the project is real, that it is still ongoing, and that it may appear to be revealed soon.

An open world RPG of Fortnite?

The trusted dataminer in the community of Fortnite HYPEX just shared interesting images that were recently added to the game. What is striking is that the art style is very different from that seen in Fortnite, as it suggests that it is a different game or at least an alternative game mode to Battle Royale.

Something that should also be noted is that 4 iconic characters from the franchise appear in the foreground: Banana, Jonesy, the Trigger Fish and the Caring Team Leader. Each one carries a different weapon (magic scepter, sword, spear and bow, respectively), which refers to a game system by classes, which is usual in the gameplay of RPG titles.

According to the dataminer, these could be clues to the still-undisclosed open-world RPG limited game mode, which is referenced in the lawsuit documents and would be codenamed Saturn.

Unfortunately, there is no more information about it, but the other elements that make up this art have been enough to give fans something to talk about. Thanks to the illustration, there is speculation about the addition of new weapons and giant enemies that could be ogres or cyclops.









So far, this is unofficial information, so we invite you to take this as a possibility and wait for a confirmation from Epic Games. We will keep you informed, while we leave you with the image that HYPEX shared.

We now have 2 teasers, we can see: – Possible new weapons?

– Arrow in the back

– A giant monkey in the background

– Temple POIs / Landmarks in the back All of these hint towards the open world game mode they talked about in the Apple lawsuit but we’ll have to wait and see .. pic.twitter.com/nh77y96vWC – HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 10, 2021

Would you like there to be an RPG of Fortnite? tell us in the comments.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

