Fortnite: Eliminate Intruders, How To Eliminate Intruders, Week 5 Challenge, Season 7

Week 5 challenges are now active in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7.

For this challenge, you will be tasked with killing two intruders, who are actually the pilots of the two flying saucers attacking the settlements on the island.

In effect, the challenge is simply to shoot down the UFOs and then kill the alien pilots. Here we explain where to find them.

Where to find intruders in Fortnite

At the beginning of each game in Battle Royale mode, be it solo, duos, trios, or squads, some cities are attacked by alien flying saucers.

You can easily identify the cities in question, because their names will flash in purple on your map.

These cities change from game to game, so there is no set location to head to.

In each city, you will find three flying saucers that intersect in the airspace of that location. Your goal will be to kill the saucers first and then the alien pilots.

Assault rifles are the most effective weapons for shooting down UFOs – forget about the sliding shotguns and machine guns, which often don’t have the necessary range.

Make sure you have at least two ammo magazines, so you can knock down the saucer and kill the pilot afterward.

It is better to choose the affected city furthest from the battle bus flight path, so that there is less chance of encountering other players.

UFOs have powerful fire, but it is easy to dodge due to being quite slow.

