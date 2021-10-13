Fortnite acknowledges having copied Among Us and offers collaboration on Twitter | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

Fortnite He tacitly admitted to copying the viral game Among Us via a recent tweet at a sudden turn of events. The developers released the Impostors mode in Fortnite a while ago, which quickly became the most popular LTM. It’s also a great way to earn XP in Season 8.

Although it is evident that Impostors LTM was inspired by Among us, Epic Games never officially credited InnerSloth. However, the official user of Fornite tweeted Inner Sloth recently and offered a collaboration.

It all started when the developers recently announced that the updates for Impostors mode arrived with 18.20. For the first time, they tagged Among us and they admitted that the standalone multiplayer game is inspired by the popular title.

Fortnite and Among Us conversation on Twitter

Additionally, Epic Games has requested an official collaboration with Inner Sloth. The identifier Among Us also responded to the ad. Soon this conversation turned into a full-blown speech.









Of course, the whole conversation is planned in advance. Consequently, it’s safe to assume that the developers of both titles are planning something great with this next project.

FORTNITE | Maps inspired by “The Squid Game”

Red light green light

As the name suggests, players should walk when the light is green and stop when it turns red on this map. The goal is to pass the robot before time runs out. Players will be eliminated if they move during the red light. Map Code: 6796-5852-0804

The glass bridge

The Glass Bridge minigame is certainly a challenge, because the participants can only rely on their luck. 16 players are assigned random numbers and must cross the bridge before time runs out.

With each step, a glass of the bridge breaks. Jumping on the wrong glass will cause players to fall and be eliminated. Map Code: 2865-1481-0812

