Fornite launches collaboration with the NBA in creative mode

The Crossover Between the best basketball league in the world and Epic Games’ Battle Royale, released on May 19, now reaches a new dimension with the arrival of the NBA Welcome Center in creative mode.

Starting today, May 25 through June 1, 2021, the NBA Welcome Center It will be available and then we will tell you everything you will be able to find in it.

Atlas Creative is the author of all the new basketball-inspired zones that we can explore in the welcome center. In addition to a court that looks quite official, we can also buy the new outfits directly from this new area.

Basketball fans and Fortnite they will be able to enjoy videos showing the best moments of the current season in the NBA Welcome Center. With the NBA Playoffs underway, there will be time to see the best dunks, the most imaginative assists (there will be no shortage of genius Facu Campazzo, of course), the best shots on chichara and all the best in the league.

It will be the first time videos have been seen in Fortnite’s Creative Mode. In addition, Epic Games clarified that content creators who wish to upload videos may do so on the condition that they must be active members of the Apoya a un creator (SAC) program.









Which will not have monetization restrictions in Youtube for seven days and no content removal notices will be sent afterwards. Regarding Twitch, they recommend cutting the sound of the clips or deactivating them to avoid warnings in the safest possible way.

When playing the limited time mode MPL Fieldbreaker and visit the welcome center of the NBA We can complete the challenges of ‘The Crossover’ so you must jump as high as possible and shoot to get points. The final reward is the ‘Basketball Hoop’ banner.

