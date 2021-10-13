Fornite kicks off its special Suicide Squad event

In the absence of hours for its premiere, video games are filled with the excitement that surrounds The Suicide Squad. The film, according to critics, promises more than expected.

Next August 6 will be the official premiere of the new bet of the DC Extended Universe, The Suicide Squad. The hype has not been little in relation to the launch of said film. In fact, its director, James Gunn, and the protagonists have been among the first to comment on the great quality that this production of Warner Bros.

Despite retaining some elements of the 2016 version of David Yesterday, the film will tell a new story, with an almost totally different team and at a different time. All of the above will make this assembly work as something totally independent. Thus, one of the most striking elements is that there are new antiheroes to highlight.

Idris Elba, Interpreting Bloodsport, and John Cena, in the skin of Peacemaker, are the two new large installments.

In this way, with this on the table, the merchandising has not stopped for a second. This is why, as usual, Fortnite, one of the most played video games today, started an event with the theme of the feature film in question.

On August 3, the new objectives were revealed within the current battle pass, which allow to obtain rewards related to the tape. Among others, the most attractive is the Bloodsport skin.









Idris Elba himself was in charge of making the news official on the social networks of the Battle royale.

Consider this your notice Superman 😈 Bloodsport is coming to the Fortnite Item Shop on August 3, 2021 at 8PM ET! Don’t forget to follow @idriselba @JamesGunn 👀 pic.twitter.com/hEIBnDg5Yh – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 29, 2021

In the video, in addition to seeing the actor, you can see the customization of Harley quinn, one of which is available again. In addition, the interpreter launches a challenge class to Superman, who was already one of the characterization of the platform.

It will be interesting to see the two characters after James Gunn spoke about the beating Bloodsport gave to Kal-El.

