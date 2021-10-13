Fight to Free Britney Spears Highlights ‘Toxic’ Guardianships | TRENDS

Britney Spears is freer. Totally free? Not yet.

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday suspended the singer’s father from guardianship who has managed her life and her $ 60 million estate for the past 13 years. A hearing next month will decide whether the agreement should be terminated in its entirety.

The pop star is going through a crucial moment. The fact that one of the most famous people in the world could actually find herself in the legal position of a girl, with no control over her money, life, children or body, sparked a global movement under the hashtag #FreeBritney.

This resulted in no less than three documentaries, Twitter fan accounts such as Britney Law Army, countless newspaper articles and even an unusual agreement between the Republican senator Ted Cruz and Democrat Elizabeth Warren, who questioned Spears’ situation.

But most of all, the bumpy path that the woman known as the “Princess of Pop” is traveling from guardianship to freedom has highlighted the tense role of guardianship in American life.

“Many people are given a guardianship for life and that is to take away their freedom“, said Christopher melcher , a California attorney representing celebrities in family law matters. The Spears situation “is causing an examination of this entire area“, said.

Guardianships, relatively little known until Spears brought them to the national spotlight, are used theoretically to protect people who cannot make decisions for themselves.

“It is not that they simply make poor financial decisions, but that they could be taken advantage of due to mental or health weaknessMelcher said. “If that is proven, a guardian over the estate or finances would be appointed to control the money”.

There is another type of guardianship: the one that supervises “person”. In this case, the guardian not only controls the money, but also where the person lives, where they travel, and who they see. Spears had both. His father, James spears , served as a personal tutor until 2019. He oversaw his finances until Wednesday.

“There are some loopholes in the system that Britney’s case has revealed”Said Tamar Arminak, conservatorship attorney for Arminak Law in California. “When a person is working and earning money, that should be a signal to the judge that guardianship may not be necessary.”. Independent trustees would be better off having oversight when it comes to large amounts of personal wealth, he said.

Spears She was placed under guardianship in 2008 after her behavior over the previous year that sparked a series of tabloid headlines, including shaving her head and hitting a paparazzi car with an umbrella. She was charged with hit and run and driving without a license. (The charges were later dropped.) He also went through a public divorce and a custody battle with Kevin Federline.

Yes OK Spears He is the most famous person in a guardianship, others have ended up in similar situations. Walt Disney’s adult grandson, Bradford Disney Lund, is currently in a guardianship dispute with his $ 200 million estate at stake. In September, a judge extended until 2023 the guardianship of Amanda Bynes, one of the first actresses to star in the teen romantic comedy “She’s the Man”.