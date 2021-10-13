Fashion Museum: Sylvester Stallone Collection arrives in Chile with original pieces from famous films “Rocky” and “Rambo”

With a special greeting from Sylvester Stallone to the Chilean public that will be broadcast live, this Friday, October 15 at 12:00 hours will be the official opening of the exhibition of the Sylvester Stallone Collection at the Fashion Museum.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Friday the 15th at 3:00 p.m.

Along with the exhibition of the Sylvester Stallone Collection, the Fashion Museum will exhibit part of its collection of cars, in homage to the 30th anniversary of the death of Jorge Yarur Banna, which will be celebrated on October 17.

The following classic cars will be on display: 1949 Packard Coupe, Marylin Monroe’s 1956 Ford Thunderbird, Raquel Bascuñán’s 1958 Ford Thunderbird, 1958 Mercury Montclair, 1957 Cadillac El Dorado Biarritz, Jorge Yarur Banna’s Cadillac El Dorado 1967 and DeLorean from “Back to the Future. “.

“We are very grateful for the support and generosity of Sylvester Stallone to exhibit in Chile his collection linked to the world famous ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’, allowing the Chilean public to approach an international star like Stallone”, explained Jorge Yarur Bascuñán, director from the Fashion Museum.

Yarur added that “we are also going to include a classic car show, as a tribute to 30 years since the death of my father, Jorge Yarur Banna.”

The exhibition will include nearly 300 pieces, costumes and objects belonging to and used by Sylvester Stallone in his most famous performances in “Rambo” and “Rocky”, such as the famous knife and assault rifle used in the various versions of “Rambo”, and “Rocky’s” boxing gloves and boots.

Trajectory

Sylvester Enzio Stallone has earned worldwide recognition as an actor, writer and director since playing the title role in his own screenplay for “Rocky,” which won the Best Picture Oscar in 1976.

From that pivotal film, “Rocky” grew into a five-sequel franchise, and in 2006, Stallone wrapped up the series with Rocky Balboa, a critical and public success that confirmed Stallone and “Rocky” as iconic cultural symbols. Proof of this is that a statue of Rocky Balboa was installed at the foot of the famous steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.









Stallone then wrote, directed, and starred in “Rambo,” which continued the saga of Vietnam veteran John Rambo, 25 years after the debut of “First Blood.”

Stallone was born in New York and attended school in Philadelphia, where he began acting and became a star soccer player.

In addition to “Rocky Balboa” and “Rambo,” Stallone’s credits as an actor, writer, and director are “Rocky II” and “Paradise Alley.” As an actor and co-writer, Stallone filmed “FIST”, “First Blood”, “Rambo: Fist Blood Part II”, “Rhinestone” and “Rambo III”. He co-wrote, directed and produced “Staying Alive” and starred in “Nighthawks”, “Victory”, “Tango & Cash” and “Lock Up”. He wrote and starred in “Rocky V,” which was directed by John Avildsen.