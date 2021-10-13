Eva Longoria shows what are the pants to look taller

Eva Longoria She is one of the Latin women in Hollywood like Sofía Vergara who exudes sensuality wherever she goes. She is a huge fan of the white pants and today we show you which are their favorites and the ones that most favor women with short stature or those who want to look more tall.

The actress opts for white pants every time she can and she wears them in an incredible way that stylizes a lot to any short woman who wants to look more high. Here we show you the two types of pants that will suit you like a glove.

Skinny jeans

White skinny jeans are great to wear every day. Photo: Much Wind

Skinny jeans are one of those classic jeans that you surely have in your closet and they always work, regardless of the season of the year. TO Eva Longoria he loves to wear them all the time and on all his morning walks. Their white pants They are generally accompanied by shirts of all colors but mainly neutrals.

White pants will be your allies if you want to look taller. Photo: Elle.

Another way to use white pants and look more high is to opt for stilettos or shoes that are not so high but pointed so that your legs look longer.









Oxford pants

For a more important occasion, opt for blank oxford pants. Photo: Vogue

For those who love to opt for something other than jeans, we show you this option that takes Eva Longoria for a party or important occasion. Eva wore some white pants high-waisted oxford -even if it is not visible- together with a long blazer with a deep V-neckline. Not only will the pants with this shape help you to look more high, but also the blazer with that pointed neckline that stylizes your neck and makes it look longer.

Eva Longoria bet on the white pants Wherever he goes. What are you waiting to use them?