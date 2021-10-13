Drew Barrymore doesn’t let her daughters watch social media and every mom should listen

Actress Drew Barrymore is strict when it comes to protecting her family. The famous woman spoke openly about the reason why his daughters are prohibited from using social media and she doesn’t share photos of them either. Her fans applauded her for being a good mother and for sharing this tip with new mothers.

Drew Barrymore talks about her parenting style

The 46-year-old celebrity spoke to Dax Shepartd for his Armchair Expert podcast and stated why she no longer posts photos of her daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

The celebrity said she wished they could be girls and that when it comes to her safety she is like a Doberman. That is why he lets them watch TikTok, but they are not allowed to have their own account or make videos. They will also not appear on his television show The Drew Barrymore Show.

This is because Drew feels like she never had a chance to just be a girl, she started working at an early age and never stopped, which led to mental health problems.

The actress now looks back to her past and realizes that director Steven Spielberg was the only paternal person she had, since she assures that he always took care of her and that she did not like her when she tried to act older than her age.









“That is what a father should do. No one ever made me feel that way and I didn’t understand it growing up, but now I realize that he was actually the only father figure I ever had. “

At the same time, he revealed that his daughters cannot get their ears pierced until they are 10 years old because he made her wait until that age to be able to wear earrings.

The famous 46-year-old started her career at an early age. In 1982 she participated in the film ET However, the pressure of fame made her fall into addictions since she was a child. At the age of 12 he dealt with drug and alcohol addictions.

In addition to fame, his addictions were influenced by his family dynamics, his father John Drew Barrymore was an alcoholic. When her parents divorced when she was 9 years old, her mother Jaid took her to nightclubs five days a week, where she started taking drugs.

She recently confessed that at the age of 13, her mother admitted her to a psychiatric hospital due to her addictions. As she describes it, she thinks her mother had created a monster and did not know how to control her, so she interned her to try to protect her. She was hospitalized for a year and a half and her mother only visited her occasionally.

At age 14, Drew became emancipated and legally separated from her parents. She moved into an apartment alone despite being only a teenager.

