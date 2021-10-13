CRITICS. Ana and Tenoch vs. Racists, Chris Pratt vs. Aliens, and More Movie Releases

Independence Day weekend comes loaded with flashy and truly diverse releases, ranging from a dystopian horror pitch against white supremacists to a celebrated documentary about a forgotten music festival to a blockbuster about alien invaders. This is what we can tell you about all of them.

THE FOREVER PURGE

Director: Everardo Gout

Cast: Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas

Genre: Action / Horror

As Mexican director Everardo Gout told us during a recent interview, by now, anyone who is going to see an installment of the saga of “The Purge” already knows what to expect, which means that they will see a horror and action film in which comments of social criticism will constantly infiltrate.

And that is what happens with “The Forever Purge”, the fifth film in the series (but not the last, as was initially said), which is directed precisely by Gout, which can be seen in theaters and that brings us back to a parallel America in which the government has implemented one night a year in which all crimes (including murders) are legal, posing the matter as a form of emotional outlet when it is actually a macabre strategy to undo of the dispossessed.

In this case, the most visible change in the first instance is that the ‘purgueros’ have decided that this federal license is extended indefinitely (no longer authorized) in order to carry out a total ‘cleansing’ of the country with evident racist intentions. But, as far as we are concerned, the most interesting thing is that this is the first film in the franchise that gives not only the starring roles to two Latinos (the couple formed by Adela and Juan, played by Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta), but openly advocates for undocumented immigrants (they are) and shows them gunning down with ultra-radical ‘rednecks’.

On that side, “The Forever Purge” can cause enthusiasm among many members of our community and contempt among those who identify with the antagonists, and is more ominous than expected after the assault on the Capitol on January 6 (curiously, the tape It was due to premiere a year ago, but was postponed until now due to the pandemic). We don’t know if this is a great movie, but it is well made despite its budget constraints, constantly surprises with its sense of risk (after all, it is a Universal release) and will undoubtedly serve as catharsis for those who have lived with horror the recent political events of the American Union.

THE TOMORROW WAR

Director: Chris McKay

Cast: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons

Genre: Sci-Fi / Action

There are few things more decisive in declaring the start of summer than the arrival of Hollywood blockbusters; But since the pandemic is not over (despite what you have read on the internet), one of the most suitable films for a moment like this (as well as for the celebration of Independence Day) will be available from tomorrow only as a ‘streaming’.

We refer to “The Tomorrow War”, an ambitious science fiction and action title that had to cancel its release in theaters due precisely to Covid-19 and that, after being acquired by Amazon, will finally be seen on its Prime subscription platform Video, which is sad for the fact that it is one of those films that deserves to be enjoyed on a giant screen, but at the same time positive for all of us who are not yet enthusiastic about the idea of ​​getting into a full cinema of people.

“The Tomorrow War” basically presents a story of humans against alien invaders, that is, a plot that we have already seen a thousand times; But the interesting twist comes from the beginning, through a time travel that serves the fighters of the future (almost defeated) to connect with those of the present (where nothing is known about the invasion yet) and convince them that the Help save humanity during a surprise appearance that occurs in the middle of the 2022 Soccer World Cup final.

In addition, in the hands of director Chris McKay, a veteran of television and film animation whose only previous film in the directorial position was the remarkable “The Lego Batman Movie” (2017), this film is not only a visual delusion full of scenes memorable and incredible monsters -but with an aesthetic always understandable-, but also a story with the convenient share of emotional moments and the always welcome endorsement of the charismatic Chris Pratt, who plays a biology teacher turned fierce soldier.

Finally, in the midst of its supposedly militaristic tendency, the script (which is much better than what could be expected) ends up giving scientific work all the value it deserves, putting females of different species at the forefront and leading to an outcome with creative references to the “Alien” saga, which allows it to offer us one of the most surprising proposals of the genre in a long time.

SUMMER OF SOUL

Director: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Genre: Documentary









Although it does not set aside the just claims to the systematic injustices suffered by the community of African descent in the United States, “Summer of Soul” (which premieres this Friday both in theaters and on Hulu) is a documentary marked by both the sense of celebration and discovery, since it recovers and restores a visual material of imposing historical relevance that had not seen the light until now, half a century after being recorded.

That same material, incredibly colorful and abundant, corresponds to the Harlem Cultural Festival, a free and massive event that took place the same year as Woodstock (1969) but was essentially oriented towards black audiences and that, despite having counted With the participation of many stars of unquestionable stature, it seemed to be at best a blurred memory in the history of modern music (which is not surprising in view of the well-known privileges of the whites).

All that should change with this film, directed by the musician, actor and director “Questlove”, who not only selects and edits the most important moments of the festival, but also adds new interviews with several of the participants and members of the audience, in addition to adding archival images intended to reconstruct the social situation in which African Americans were at that time.

Any music lover should enjoy the hitherto unreleased performances of Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder, BB King, Gladys Knight and Nina Simone on show, often surrounded by outspoken political statements; But Latinos could also be interested in the equally glorious appearances of Mongo Santamaría and Ray Barretto, who seamlessly integrate into the whole affair.

TILL DEATH

Director: SK Dale

Cast: Megan Fox, Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken

Genre: Thriller / Action / Horror

To be honest, he had long since lost track of Megan Fox, to the point of thinking that she had retired from the acting world. And it is that, in recent years, the actress who became known for her participation in the Transformers saga – which made her an unquestionable ‘sex symbol’ – has not participated in projects of greater diffusion, and even had a period of up to three years in which apparently no film production was released.

But the truth is that Fox has remained active on the big screen and that, despite being still a low-key title, “Till Death” (available from this Friday in select theaters and Video On Demand) shows it in a A role that is absolutely worth seeing, beyond the seemingly intentional limitations and simplifications of a film that does not seek to be a masterpiece, but that functions fully as a violent ‘thriller’, loaded with black humor and absolutely entertaining.

In “Till Death”, Fox plays Emma, ​​a spectacular and sophisticated woman who finds herself in a deadly marriage with the policeman Mark (Eoin Macken), who decides to commit suicide in front of her in a house located in the middle of the mountains during a harsh winter season, while he has her handcuffed to himself. After the tragic event, Emma must do her best to leave the place while facing all kinds of obstacles and unpleasant surprises, which gives Fox the opportunity to leave the initial role of ‘femme fatale’ to become a fabulous heroine of action. The result has a cult flavor.

FIRST DATE

Directors: Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp

Cast: Tyson Brown, Shelby Duclos, Jesse Janzen

Genre: Comedy / Crime / Drama

The cinema of ‘maturation’ (what is called around here ‘coming of age’, that is, that of adolescents who face the arrival of adulthood) joins that of criminal intrigue (which has mainly older protagonists) in “First Date”, a nice tape that achieves an effective combination between the two genres and that can be seen from this Friday in select theaters and on Video On Demand.

Here, Mike (Tyson Brown) is a shy boy who, after finally daring to ask his attractive neighbor Kelsey (Shelby Duclos) out, thinks that not having a car will make the date a disaster, so He goes to the house of a disreputable salesman and buys him a very old Chevy Impala that, of course, has something extremely valuable to a group of seasoned criminals inside it.

Halfway between the Tarantino school and the Seth Rogen comedies, “First Date” reveals perhaps too much the seams and imperfections typical of an independent work done between acquaintances in Northern California, but it also has additional charms due to those same circumstances and for introducing us to truly new talents, both in front of and behind the camera.