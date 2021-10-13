copy the eight most iconic models in film history

Fashion is able to draw from different artistic universes to give life to its proposals and collections. In this way it is common to see on the catwalks, and later in the streets and shop windows, trends influenced by painters or singers that make us travel decades, and even centuries, to the past. One of these inspiring worlds of garments and accessories such as footwear, bags or glasses, is the cinema. Movies or actors are constantly a reference for firms and designers.

There are movie characters who are an icon in fashion. Katharine Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe or Audrey Hepburn, are just a few examples. There are also movies that have made some garments become one more protagonist, like the ‘Casablanca’ trench coats, the James Dean or Marlon Brando leather jackets or the Hitchcock cardigans that came to give the garment its name.

Although the garments can be considered the protagonists of the most epic film styles, we must not overlook the plugins. Who doesn’t remember the red shoes from ‘The Wizard of Oz’? Or the ‘Gilda’ gloves? Or the ‘Mary Poppins’ bag? Surely if you think a few seconds more you will find many more references in your favorite movies.

At Vozpópuli we want to focus on a specific accessory. Glasses have also marked the history of cinema and there are some models that have become unforgettable. Today we are going to do a review of the eight most iconic glasses of the seventh art. Classic styles that are still valid today and that you can copy without any problem with some of the proposals and tips that we offer you.

Breakfast at Diamonds (1961)

If there is an indelible image in the collective imagination related to cinema, it is that of Audrey Hepburn having breakfast in front of the Tiffany’s window In New York. All the look, croissant and coffee included, is constantly remembered and imitated. Givenchy’s unforgettable black dress, the pearl maxi necklace, the diamond headdress and, of course, the enigmatic dark glasses, are part of history, both in cinema and in fashion.

From left to right, and from top to bottom, models from Cottet Barcelona (€ 50), Multiópticas, Meller (€ 40) and Oliver Peoples

Achieving the class, elegance and style of Hepburn is an almost impossible task. To help us get as close as possible, we must choose some black mask-style glasses. They are that style of sunglasses XXL size that cover practically half the face and are the best trick to see and not be seen. Glasses worthy of any spy or folk that never go out of style.

Grease (1978)

Olivia Newton-John, or rather Sandy, underwent a complete transformation in the last minutes of the movie ‘Grease’. Her candid image underwent a radical change in which her blonde hair curled, her body was sheathed in leather and his innocent gaze was hidden under cheeky sunglasses in order to win back the heart of Danny Zuko.

MAX MARA Mother-of-pearl glasses with gold chain // MICHAEL KORS Mother-of-pearl glasses with red temples

If you are tired of your usual image and you are envious of these types of mutations, glasses can be an infallible remedy. If we let ourselves be advised by the mythical film, we will bet on large square-shaped glasses with semi-transparent frames being able to choose between tortoiseshell designs or with bright colors such as red or orange. One detail to keep in mind are the chains, an accessory that has made a strong return to the world of optics and that you should not miss.

Her (2013)

We are going to break several taboos by reviewing this movie. The first is that you don’t have to resort to a blockbuster to influence fashion. An alternative or less commercial film can also become, overnight, a reference. Another idea that we must eliminate from our mind is that only old films are capable of imposing their style. Finally, not only sunglasses have passed into posterityThere are glasses, like the ones in the movie ‘Her’, which are a whole image to be copied.

From left to right, top to bottom, designs by Afflelou, Eyepetizer (€ 145), Meller (€ 45) and Giorgio Armani

To be as interesting as Joaquin Phoenix, we will have to choose a round frame glasses with a marked retro spirit. An aesthetic nerd to which we will reduce the “nerd” style if we adopt a tortoiseshell design like those proposed by the Meller firm.

La La Land (2016)

Among the most recent cinema, one of the films that has made us dream the most and, incidentally, envy the styles of its protagonists, has been the musical ‘La La Land’. Ryan Gosling’s character looks a studied aspect vintage with his suits, polo shirts and shirts, which is complemented perfectly with sunglasses.









From left to right, and from top to bottom, glasses designed by Polaroid (on sale in e-lenses, € 36), Meller (€ 60), Ray Ban (on sale at Amazon, € 96.60) and Tom Ford

In this case we opted for a rimless model, that is, those designs in which the glass is only held by its upper part. It is a much lighter image that fits wonderfully into men’s fashion. If we want to achieve a different look, we will resort again to frames made with tortoiseshell and conjugated with metallic elements, especially if they are gold.

Pretty Woman (1990)

If we talk about iconic films that have influenced the world of fashion, we cannot ignore ‘Pretty Woman’. Who has not ever seen this movie? Its success extends far beyond its premiere on the big screen, always being a sure asset in audiences every time it is broadcast on television. With this fame it is normal that the different outfits worn by Julia Roberts, from the high boots to the red ball gown or the polka dot look, continue to be current.

From left to right, and from top to bottom, proposals from Eyepetizer (€ 130), Meller (€ 45), Woodys (€ 125) and Loring (€ 29.95)

Roberts’s character also wore glasses during the film that were very much in keeping with the fashion of the time. This past year, everything that reminds of the nineties has become a trend again, so it is time to recover this type of round glasses with ultra-thin frames.

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The movie ‘Thelma & Louise’ marked a whole generation and it is still a feminist reference. Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis were established at the time as fashion actresses and, even today, their performances are just as fresh as they were on opening day. All this without taking into account that they were the inventors of the selfie when mobile phones were not yet sold.

From left to right, and from top to bottom, glasses from the firms Bababu (€ 59.99), Hannibal Laguna (€ 29.95), Meller (€ 40) and Tom Ford

To emulate a character as empowered as Sarandon, nothing better than to vindicate your role as a woman with the most feminine glasses that exist. We talk about the so-called eyecats (cat glasses) due to its peculiar frame shape finished in a pointed shape. It is a super retro design that can only be defended by the most stylish women.

Top Gun (1986)

Have you ever wondered why there is a model of glasses that we call aviator? Well here is the answer. Tom Cruise is largely responsible for this baptism Thanks to the success of the movie ‘Top Gun’ in which he played an air pilot who had this type of glasses as a faithful flight companion.

From left to right, and top to bottom, designs by Meller (€ 40), Ray Ban (on sale at Cottet Barcelona, ​​€ 89.46), Loring (€ 18) and Omega (€ 450)

Aviator-type glasses need practically no explanation because they are known worldwide. They are characterized by having extremely long lenses at the bottom getting an almost triangular shape. If you want to give it that military air, it is best to accompany them with crystals in caki tones.

V (1983)

You have to be a certain age to meet Diana and her peculiar diet so the youngest will not have this series (we make an exception to finish) on their trend radar. However, it is important to make an effort and resurrect your spirit as it is everything a reference to the extravagant style that prevailed in the eighties.

From left to right, and from top to bottom, models of Carrera (for sale on Amazon, € 97.30), Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana and Lozza (€ 149)

We are in a time where everything is exaggeration: large shoulder pads, huge carding … glasses could not be left behind either. To be inspired by this style it is best to be accompanied by screen-style glasses with gigantic formats in which the crystals of both eyes are practically Siamese. Advocate for chunky, solid-looking frames and gradient lenses. This combination will immediately take you to your happy destination.

What style of glasses is your favorite to reinterpret this season? Do you have any other iconic cinema glasses that we have not included in our selection?