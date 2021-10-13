celebrity couples who bet on open relationships

Open couples exist in Hollywood too. For different reasons, throughout this time there were actors and actresses who ended up saying out loud – or suggesting – that they were betting on polyamory. Let’s look at some examples.

Scarlett Johansson was one of the pioneers in the 21st century in leaving the door open to the possibility of establishing an open relationship with her husband.

“The idea of ​​marriage is very romantic, it is a very beautiful idea, and its practice can be a very beautiful thing. But I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. They may criticize me for this, but I think it’s a lot of work, “said the actress from The Avengers and wife of the screenwriter Colin Jost.



Jost and Johansson got married in 2020. Photo: AP

But the scandal? that he uncovered the pot in this regard has to do with the not-too-distant confession of Jada Pinkett that she established relationships with the rapper August alsina with the consent of her husband Will Smith.

It is worth remembering that the one who told it openly for the first time was the rapper. She at first denied it, but then he ended up admitting it.

It all came about in 2013, when the actress made statements that lent themselves to that interpretation: “I’ve always told Will: ‘Do whatever you want as long as you can look in the mirror and feel good.’ Because, at the end of the day, Will owns himself. You have to decide what you want to be and it is not something that corresponds to me. Or vice versa”.



Pinkett and Smith. Photo: EFE

Two that it is also understood that they bet on polyamory are Beyoncé and the rapper Jay Z. When they overcame a rather pronounced marital crisis, it was said that in order to get ahead they resorted to opening their relationship. It was learned that he had been unfaithful and she confessed that it was thanks to couples therapy that they were able to save their marriage.



Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Photo: EFE







Dolly parton and her husband Carl thomas dean They have been together for more than 50 years and it is seen that one of the keys to how strong their love is is having been able to open up to establish relationships with new people.

She made some statements in 2007 that were interpreted in that sense: “If we are unfaithful we do not know, so if it is, it is good for both of us. Neither he nor I would want to know. Shortly after, and before the commotion that had been generated, she clarified: “We let each one be what he wants to be, but it would kill him if he knew he was with someone and he would do the same with me.”



Dolly Parton. Photo: AP

“If you ask me: ‘Do you think human beings are prepared to maintain faithful and monogamous relationships for 40 years?’, I answer no, no and no,” he said. Hugh grant in an interview with Howard Stern in 2016.

It is said that while they married in 2018, the Swedish actor and producer Anna eberstein, her current partner, began an open relationship in 2012



Grant and Eberstein. Photo: AFP

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher They are the best example of lovers who opened their relationship and the thing did not end up working (something similar happened to him with Demi Moore).

The couple of artists began to see each other without commitment and it was precisely that, having an open relationship for a while, which led them to realize that they could not bear to see the other with a third person.

“We found that every time we tried to meet other people, we eventually called each other and ended up staying because we wanted more. Until I discovered that he made me nervous and I ended up talking to him to tell him that I did not want to experience that situation anymore, ”she confessed in 2016.