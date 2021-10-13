Cardi B shows off the multi-million dollar mansion Offset gave her on her 29th birthday

How could it be otherwise, Cardi B has had a 29th birthday in a big way. And not only because her celebration has been in style, but because of the impressive gift she has received from her husband. Offset.

Through a video on their social networks, The singer has shown the spectacular mansion that the artist has given her in the land of her origins: the Dominican Republic.

It was such a surprise that not even she could believe what her eyes were seeing and so she let her more than 112 million followers know.

“I can’t believe this! This was so amazing to me,” she enthused in one part of her message. In it he assures that he had expressed to his loved one the desire he had to invest in a property in the DR. “But I thought that he disagreed with me and preferred to invest in other things. How wrong I was!”

Space is a luxury mansion that has 6 huge rooms surrounded by windows, 7 bathrooms, a tropical garden and paradisiacal views. A dream place to escape with your children.

The idea of ​​acquiring this property was consulted by Offset with the artist’s father before taking the plunge and he immediately encouraged him. “My father and you (and the baby) are the most important men in my life and it makes me very happy that they are so close and have that bond,” he wrote.









Grosby Gorup ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Ge71iHQudOpKCIBOWnk18w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Tm0YWfMqehs7CO3KrGcirw–~B/aD0xMzMzO3c9MjAwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/d42ab3b9240ec19e56a797a2d417657d” class=”caas-img”/> Grosby Gorup ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Ge71iHQudOpKCIBOWnk18w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Tm0YWfMqehs7CO3KrGcirw–~B/aD0xMzMzO3c9MjAwMDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/d42ab3b9240ec19e56a797a2d417657d” class=”caas-img”/> Cardi B and Offset /Grosby Gorup

Grosby Gorup

It seems that relationship crises are now part of the past and they are happier than ever with the arrival of their second child and now this house in paradise. “I love you so much that I can’t wait for my hangover to pass to show you all my love,” he concluded.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: The most impressive outfits of the singer Cardi B.