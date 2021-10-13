Cameron Díaz: A movie for adults: the past that Cameron Díaz always wanted to hide | Society

Friday, October 15, 2021
Cameron Díaz: A movie for adults: the past that Cameron Díaz always wanted to hide

By Hasan Sheikh
The renowned American actress Cameron Michelle Diaz, who was in movies like ‘The mask’, ‘Madness of love in Las Vegas’, among others, meets this Monday 49 years.

Despite the fact that in recent years she has distanced herself from her acting career, many still remember the beginnings of her career when she starred ‘She’s No Angel’, an adult movie that, Rather than showing sexually explicit scenes, he approached each shot from an erotic point of view.

When Díaz began his career in Hollywood, he wanted to hide his participation in ‘She’s No Angel’ suing the director of the film, John Rutter, so that it was not distributed in any way.

Cameron Díaz’s efforts paid off, as the film was removed, although some fragments are still circulating on the Internet.

Over time, Díaz downplayed her participation in that film and focused on installments that catapulted her to fame as ‘Charlie’s Angels’ in it she was accompanied by Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.

The American is remembered, in addition to her great performances, for her beauty and charismatic personality.

Currently, Díaz shares some cooking tips for his Instagram followers who number more than 8 million.






