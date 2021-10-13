Braves came out! Atlanta kills Milwaukee and advances to the National League Championship Series – El Financiero

Thanks to a Freddie Freeman home run in the eighth inning, the Atlanta Braves outweighed 5-4 Milwaukee Brewers to advance to the National League Championship Series.

In a duel that had fans on the edge of the seat, Atlanta’s ninth overcame a 4-2 deficit to take over Game 4 of the divisional round and will now await the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Giants. from San Francisco.

After falling in the first game on Friday, Atlanta won the next three games to qualify for the Old Circuit Championship Series for the second consecutive season.









With the score matched in the bottom of the eighth, Brewers manager Craig Counsell brought in closer Josh Hader to try to nullify the home team’s offense, however, the play didn’t turn out as expected.

After striking out Eddie Rosario and Dansby Swanson, Hader faced Freddie Freeman who blew a slider into the center and left field fence to provoke uproar from the crowd at Trust Park.

With the excitement at full blast and before a stadium that was crying out to end Milwaukee, closer Will Smith climbed to the mound to take charge of the ninth inning and without major problem, he placed the bolt to send the Braves to another championship series of the old circuit.