Blizzard debuts Darkmoon Races miniset in Hearthstone today

In a matter of hours, Hearthstone will be updated with a new 66-card miniset that complements the “Madness at the Darkmoon Faire” set. This new expansion is considered a continuation of the expansion and can be purchased at a fixed price with real money ($ 15) or with game money (2000 gold).

Hearthstone expansions typically include more than 130 cards every 4 months, but title director Dean Ayala commented in a Q&A for the community that the distance between one expansion and another was very great. So they needed a miniset to change the metagame.

Changing the metagame

The miniset called “Darkmoon Races” contains half as many cards as the expansion set and includes 4 legendary cards, 1 epic card (x2), 14 rare cards (x2) and 16 community cards (x2). The community has reacted well to the possibility of buying the miniset separately without having to resort to loot boxes (packs), so we would be facing one of the most successful updates in the game.









Last November, the Blizzard card title updated its progression system by adding a season pass. However, daily quests were also removed, so players lost their main source of income from in-game currency.

The controversy surrounding how expensive Hearthstone can be has been around since its inception, but now its developers are in the eye of the storm. Perhaps this is why this new “mini expansion” will not require us to buy packs, in an attempt to reach the middle ground with fans.

This new miniset will include mechanics such as Sudden Magic, Corruption or Torpor, card keywords during the last year of the game. So they work as a compilation of the news of the card title.

Darkmoon Races will premiere on Hearthstone today and will be playable on PC, Android, and iOS.