Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeCelebrityBillie Eilish to headline the Glastonbury Festival in 2022 | Culture...
Celebrity

Billie Eilish to headline the Glastonbury Festival in 2022 | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

By Sonia Gupta
0
25




American singer Billie Eilish will headline the 2022 edition of the Glastonbury music festival, which had to cancel its last two editions due to the pandemic, the organization announced on Monday.

Before the official confirmation of the announcement, the North American pop star hinted at the news on her Instagram page, where she posed with a Glastonbury sweatshirt, accompanied by the year “2022”.

Event organizer Emily Eavis later corroborated the participation of 20-year-old Eilish, who she said will be “the youngest headliner in history” of the popular festival.

“For us it is the perfect way to return (after the previous cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic) and we are looking forward to it,” Eavis said.




The American singer will also be the first female headliner since 2016, although Taylor Swift was scheduled to be in 2020, before the pandemic forced the end of the summer season.

The Glastonbury edition was also canceled this year, although the organizers held a virtual event with artists such as Coldplay, Wolf Alice and Jorja Smith.

Eilish’s performance at Glastonbury in 2019, dressed as Stella McCartney, was highly praised by critics.

The young artist has won multiple Brit and Grammy Awards for her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go” and recently topped the charts with her second album, “Happier Than Ever.”

The singer was in London last week for the premiere of the new installment of the James Bond saga, No Time To Die, whose title track she wrote.


Previous articleSkin J Balvin in Fortnite; how to get it for free in the J Balvin Cup: date, time and how to participate
Next articleTom Hanks’s new ‘Finch’ releases his first poster and is compared to ‘Chappie’
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv