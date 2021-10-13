Ariana Grande will hold her own concert at Epic Games’ battle royale

Every time we sat in the theater seat to watch a new Avengers movie, we were amazed. An impossible set of superheroes gathered on the same screen, pure fantasy. And now, Fortnite is at an amount point of collaborations that nobody seems to be able to overshadow.

The latest addition is a really important one, since we will not only enjoy its skin, but it will delight us all with a music festival. Ariana Grande will hold her own concert from August 7-9 at the Epic Games title.

As happened at the time with Travis Scott, we will be able to attend this event at no cost and for up to three days, the developer making sure that everyone is present. There will be cinco passes in total and it is recommended to log in one hour before the show starts.









The queue for this Rift Tour it will open 30 minutes before kick-off. Therefore, the schedules are distributed as follows:

Show 1: Saturday, August 7 at 00:00 CEST.

Show 2: Saturday, August 7 at 8:00 PM CEST.

Show 3: Sunday, August 8 at 06:00 CEST.

Show 4: Sunday, August 8 at 4:00 PM CEST.

Show 5: Monday, August 9 at 00:00 CEST.

Obviously, the party does not end here. There will be more experiences, challenges and additional rewards to unblock. There is always room for more iconic figures, such as the arrival of LeBron James or Rick and Morty and Superman with season 7.

