Anna Kendrick (‘Pitching Note 3’): “We still look at each other without believing we’re here again” – Movie News

The adventures of the Barden Bellas hit Spanish cinemas this Friday, December 29.

The Barden Bellas return in style. This Friday, December 29, Pitch 3 hits theaters with more humor, more choreography and, of course, more music. “In the first film we spent a lot of time getting to know exactly our roles and how to be a good group that sings a cappella. Knowing by heart what our different positions were, the different sounds we had to make … In the third, we were more used to the process, so we have taken some shortcuts“explains Brittany Snow, who plays Chloe.









We were able to interview the cast during the promotion in Los Angeles and they all agree that they are very happy to be working together again. “It’s like that summer camp feeling. This is our third time doing it and again, everyone keeps looking at each other thinking, ‘I can’t believe we’re here again.’ And learning dance moves. and remembering, “Oh, okay. This is the moment of rehearsal where you think, “This is impossible. I can’t do the vocals and do the choreography,” and suddenly you think, “In a week I’ll have it done. It’ll be fine.“, says Anna Kendrick (Scholarship).

“They are the Bellas, you know”

They are lucky to have hit it off very well and the friendship that is seen on the big screen is the friendship that really exists between the leading actresses. “There is so much friendship there, that it is difficult to explain and we know that people notice it, I think that’s why people have responded to the film so well because the Bellas are… They are the Bellas, you know“declares Anna Camp (Aubrey).

“Since we are so different, this works really well because we know our strengths and our weaknesses, we know how to make each other shine … I think that also appears in the film,” says Snow.

The team is about to release the third installment of the saga and, given the enormous success achieved at the box office and the effect it has on its followers (more and more numerous), it is still difficult for them to realize what they have achieved: “The The first movie was a relatively small movie. We didn’t have lighting stuntmen, so we were there all the time, preparing shots and we had no idea that it was going to be as big as it turned out to be and it’s still growing. But We knew when we were shooting that there was something magical about it“explains Camp.