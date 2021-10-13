Angelina Jolie meets her first ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller, on a date in Los Angeles | People

Actress Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller at the premiere of the movie ‘Peace One Day’ in 2005. Nicolas Khayat (GTRES)

In the middle of the legal battle for her divorce with Brad Pitt and after selling her part of the shares of the farm located in the south of France that she shared with the actor – valued at more than 121 million euros – Angelina Jolie has returned to reunite with her ex-husband and actor Jonny Lee Miller. It is not the first time this year that they have been seen together again. The protagonist of films like Maleficent or Lara Croft, who lives in New York with her six children, was photographed last June at the entrance of her ex-husband’s apartment. This time, they have enjoyed a dinner together this Monday in Beverly Hills, California, and have been seen both leaving the place and in Miller’s car, according to the US news agency BackGrid, which specializes in celebrity news and the press. from the heart.









“I’ve been alone for a long time,” reflected the actress in an interview with AND! News in May. However, it seems that the 46-year-old director, screenwriter and activist has decided to be accompanied in recent months. The American has been repeatedly linked to the 31-year-old singer The Weeknd, known for hits like Save Your Tears or Blinding Lights, whose last date took place just a few weeks ago at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. They both came separately and after two and a half hours in the place they left together by car to the mansion where the Canadian resides, in Bel-Air.

Jolie and Miller, meanwhile, were married from 1996 to 1999 after meeting while working together on the film. Hackers, which premiered in 1995. When they decided to say “yes, I do,” she was 21 years old and he was just turned 23, and they had seen each other for the first time only six months ago. This is how he became the first of Jolie’s three ex-husbands. Since then, the two have spoken openly about their friendship despite the fact that, as a couple, their relationship did not come to fruition. In an interview in 2017, Miller, who was still married to actress Michele Hicks – from whom he divorced in 2018 – referred to this great friendship. Also to the fact that Buster Taylor Miller, the son of Miller and Hicks, gets along with Knox Jolie-Pitt, the youngest of the American’s children.

In 2000, Jolie lived her second marriage to actor and film director Billy Bob Thornton, whom she divorced three years later. It was the following year when she jumped on the covers of gossip magazines for her imminent romance with Brad Pitt, which began in the middle of filming the movie. Mr and Mrs smith. A recording that resulted in twelve years of relationship, making them one of the most idyllic couples in Hollywood until their separation in 2016. Since then, the reproaches of conduct between them and the fight for custody of their children has not ceased, an arduous process that has lasted five years.