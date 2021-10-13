Alien Parasites in Fortnite: what they do, where they are and how to use them

One of the novelties of patch 17.10 from Fortnite are the alien parasites. They are part of the new alien fauna, and give us more mobility options in exchange for health. It is a new game mechanic of the Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to use alien parasites:

Fortnite Season 7: How to Use Alien Parasites and Where to Find Them

We will find alien parasites in all game modes in locations where there are usually animals. We leave you a map with these places on the island:

All Wild Animal Locations in Fortnite Season 7

Alien parasites are often parasitizing chickens, wolves and wild boars. They look like the following:

An alien parasite attached to a wild boar

If an animal with an alien parasite attacks us, its slime will take away our health progressively.









We attack a wild boar to eliminate the alien parasite

To make an alien parasite detach from an animal, we must shoot it. Done this, if we get close, the alien parasite can cling to us, which results in the following:

We let an alien parasite stick to us

The Alien Parasite will absorb our health to 60 .

. The Alien Parasite protects us from headshots .

. Going with an alien parasite, our speed increases, and also the height of our jumps.

For take away the alien parasite, we can do the following:

One of the ways to remove alien parasites is to set ourselves on fire

Enter the water .

. Enter the fire , may they be on fire and burning.

, may they be on fire and burning. Disguise ourselves or enter an object like a garbage container.

like a garbage container. Rtake damage until the parasite’s health bar reaches zero.

Considering the advantages and disadvantages of alien parasites, surely the most expert players will be the ones who get the most out of them. However, if you see one of these creatures, you can let it infect you to try this new game mechanic and see if it suits your tastes.