10 celebrity couples who had quick engagements – EzAnime.net

When you know it, you know it.

A number of celebrities, including “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Meghan King and President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens, took that line seriously by skipping the dating stage and getting engaged as soon as possible.

Other celebrities have taken the time to get to know each other, but found no need for a long engagement before exchanging “I do.”

Here are 10 celebrity couples who have experienced quick romances:

Meghan King and Cuffe Owens

It’s unclear when exactly King and Cuffe started dating exactly, but according to Us Weekly, they had reportedly been seeing each other for about a month before deciding they were ready to take the next step. The couple tied the knot in Pennsylvania on Monday a few weeks after announcing their engagement.

“We just knew it,” King, 37, wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the happy couple. “Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens.”

In an interview with Brides magazine, King said that she and Owens “hooked up to a dating app, texted for a day or two, and then spent five hours straight on the phone the first time we spoke.”

By the time the call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. In a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan for our future. together, “he revealed. “We didn’t part ways for weeks.”

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox

Actors Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox dated for two years before getting engaged in 2006. The couple broke up before announcing that the engagement had started in 2010. Green and Fox wasted no time, getting married just 23 days later.

The couple welcomed three children before deciding to divorce in 2020.

MEGHAN KING SHARES WEDDING PHOTO WITH PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, JILL BIDEN’S NEPHEW: ‘MR. AND MRS. OWENS ‘

Actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green attend Ferrari’s 60th Anniversary Gala in America at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic via.)

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Actress Reese Witherspoon and CAA agent Jim Toth began dating in 2010 before getting engaged that same year. The two were married three months later, on March 26, 2011. Witherspoon and Toth share a son together, Tennessee, 9.

Witherspoon and Toth have mostly kept their relationship private, but the “Little Fires Everywhere” star has posted about him on social media a handful of times. The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary this year.

What a special day with all our dear friends. Looking back, I can’t believe it happened so fast! ” She captioned the social media post in March. “I guess that’s what happens with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughs, non-stop trips, so many dogs and fun adventures … discovering this crazy world together.”

Jim Toth (left) and Reese Witherspoon attend a game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on January 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez /.)

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson dated only a few weeks in 2018 before getting engaged. The couple didn’t get very far in the relationship before leaving less than five months later.

Grande went on to include Davidson in her hit breakup hymn, “Thank U, Next.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande share a kiss during a red carpet appearance. The two were engaged for less than five months before resigning. (AP)









Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Grande also had a quick engagement to her now-husband, Dalton Gomez. The couple began dating sometime around March 2020 and got engaged approximately nine months later.

The couple were engaged for five months and officially married in May 2021.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Musician Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin wasted no time after they started dating in earnest. The couple initially dated between 2015 and 2016 before breaking up. They eventually rekindled their romance and Bieber proposed to Baldwin in July 2018, less than a month after it was reported that they were getting back together.

The couple married in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend 2021 Costume Institute Benefit – In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via.)

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting only dated for three months before deciding they were ready to take the next step. In September 2013, the two got engaged. In December of the same year, they got married.

However, the happy times did not last. Cuoco and Sweeting divorced in 2015.

Actress Kaley Cuoco and tennis player Ryan Sweeting attend the 4th Annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 19, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter /. For Critics’ Choice Television Awards)

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr

Orland Bloom and Miranda Kerr took their time dating, but after two years they decided they wanted to get married. The couple got engaged in June 2010 and married just a month later. Bloom and Kerr welcomed a son in January 2011, sparking rumors about the reason for their quick wedding.

Kerr and Bloom divorced in 2013.

Orlando Bloom and his then-wife Miranda Kerr attend the Broadway opening night after party for ‘Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet’ at the Edison Ballroom on September 19, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic via.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Singer Demi Lovato had a dizzying romance with Max Ehrich that ended as abruptly as it began. The couple sparked romance rumors for the first time in March 2020 and in July, the two got engaged. However, the engagement ended only two months later.

Lovato later revealed that she “rushed to do something” with Ehrich.

“What happened? I think I rushed to do something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized as time went by that I didn’t really know the person I was engaged to, ”Lovato said.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dated just two months before the former Disney Channel star asked the question.

Five months later, the two tied the knot in late 2018 and have been together ever since.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via.)