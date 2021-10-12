Who dies on the HBO series?

The White Lotus: Is Steve Zahn’s Penis What We Just Saw?

This article does not contain spoilers for the ending of The White Lotus

Let’s see, it is clear that the least in the HBO series The White Lotus is who dies. Death in the series is nothing more than a cognitive dissonance: on the one hand there is the concept of a resting place for people with a high purchasing power who things seem to be doing really well (money, professional career, relationships personal, etc) and, on the other, the concept that something bad is going to happen to them, not to mention that things are going well for them is taken with a grain of salt. And that something-bad-is-going-to-happen has its origin in the clash of interests between that group of people and the hotel employees who go out of their way to serve them. Basically, it will be caused by the pressure that the former exert on the latter: some, like Armond (Murray Bartlett), are the object of his anger; Others, like Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), are treated with blatant condescension disguised as loud admiration … We know that the six-episode HBO miniseries leads to a death, a death that must make sense of at least one of them. characters. We do not know yet if it is a natural death or a crime. The only thing we know for sure is that the only one who has not died is Shane Patton (Jack Lacy), the alleged perfect husband who had a ready-to-eat pre-made life and who ends up alone at the airport in the first scene of the series. Could it be his wife, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), who dies? His mother, what do we know from the trailer that she is going to visit him? Time to place bets. Will one of the “sensitive children” that Armond juggles or one of the resort employees die? We already have our theories and candidates.

Of all the characters, the truth is that Rachel's is the one with the fewest ballots to die. Either that or Shane is an absolute and total psycho. From how he behaves in the first two episodes, it is clear that he is clearly heading towards an express divorce, towards abandonment. It is the most logical thing to do. But that it is the most logical thing does not mean that it is what is going to happen … Because, suppose that death is not natural and there is a crime. Can Rachel be the murderer (or murderer)? Perfectly doable. She does not seem violent, but a certain animosity towards her husband and also towards the Mossbacher family grows in her. His idolized Nicole has made it clear that his concept of quality journalism is quite questionable. And that pisses anyone off (whether they are right or not).









Which brings us to Nicole. She is a successful woman, who has created the most used Internet search engine in the entire planet and who has a family that she passes by Olympic, even if she takes her on vacation, but not because she does not love them, but because her head has things most important to worry about. The naivite with which she treats her husband Mark (Steve Zahn) when he thinks he has testicular cancer, I think that we should not be overlooked if we want to make a list as God intended of candidates to fold the napkin in the series. Nicole can be the object of Rachel’s wrath, but it can also lead to something very was with Mark.

Speaking of Mark. The revelation about his past (I’ll leave it there if you haven’t seen episode 2), more than the relief of having given the corner of cancer, as the series progresses, it will transform the character, but we still don’t know if he will move to a luminous place. (knowing the truth always sets us free, even if we don’t like it) or into a dark place. This makes him a candidate for suicide, to die if he continues in his line of person who has seen the light or to kill if all the changes lead him to darkness. Or it may simply be that his son Quinn (Fred Hechinger) ends his life. That is if it is not carried away by a wave and it is all a great family tragedy from which everyone has to learn.

Who knows something about the dark is the manager of the Armond Resort (Murray Bartlett). He has Shane touching his whiskers (with good reason, he was the one who confused the reservations), but he still does not know his mother Kitty Patton (Molly Shanon), which everything indicates that it will be difficult to deal with. Add to that Armond’s dark past linked to opiates and alcohol, we have a candidate for assassin. As the series is after two episodes, we opted to point out that he may be one of the most credible murderers.

Right now, the one who has many ballots to die is Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), obsessed with Nicole, whom she treats, without knowing it, with a condescension that can turn out to be a frog. Nicole is a time bomb that has endured for many years without exploding. She is another great candidate for assassin, if, I insist, there are assassins. The spa director does not need to be invited to dinner.

The big unknown are Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and her friend Paula (Brittany Ann O’Grady). Olivia, by her behavior, can kill out of spite. And Paula is the perfect victim profile. But, I don’t know, it gives me that the tables are going to turn.

