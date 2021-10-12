When Ryan Gosling was a real life hero

Gosling is as big a star these days as he was in the early 2000s, though he chooses to live much of his life away from the public’s prying eyes. Still, Gosling steps in when he feels they need him, and a few years ago, the actor made headlines when he saved a woman from a speeding taxi.

Gosling has played many heroic characters on screen, but in his private life, he has also proven to be a bit of a hero. In particular, Gosling made headlines in 2012 when he stepped in to save a British journalist from a speeding taxi.

“Literally, LITERALLY, Ryan Gosling saved me from a car. Literally. That actually just happened. “

The above is what Laurie Penny tweeted just seconds after Gosling saved her from the oncoming vehicle.

“I didn’t look the right way [al cruzar la calle]. An actor passed by and prevented me from being hit by a car. I said ‘thank you’. And that was it. The actor turned out to be Ryan Gosling. “

Still, Gosling remained very low-key about his involvement in saving Penny’s life.

The journalist opened up about it in the days following the incident, writing an opinion piece in which she compared the experience to “being in a cheesy movie,” while at the same time stating that she believed the stories of Gosling who heroically saved her life tended to be a bit of a stretch, as, as she wrote, ” people do things that are beautiful and considered by other people all the time. “









It should be remembered that in August of the previous year (2011), Gosling, 31, made headlines when, singlehandedly, he broke up a fight between two men in New York, who got into an altercation when one tried to steal a picture.

“Ryan stopped him and then asked, ‘How much does the painting cost?'” A witness described to Us Weekly . “Ryan gave him $ 20 and said, ‘Does this cover what the man owes you?’ The painter thanked him and said yes. Ryan said ‘fine’ and continued on his way. ”