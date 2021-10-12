Tuesday, October 12, 2021
HomeCelebrityWhen Ryan Gosling was a real life hero
Celebrity

When Ryan Gosling was a real life hero

By Hasan Sheikh
0
20




Gosling is as big a star these days as he was in the early 2000s, though he chooses to live much of his life away from the public’s prying eyes. Still, Gosling steps in when he feels they need him, and a few years ago, the actor made headlines when he saved a woman from a speeding taxi.

Gosling has played many heroic characters on screen, but in his private life, he has also proven to be a bit of a hero. In particular, Gosling made headlines in 2012 when he stepped in to save a British journalist from a speeding taxi.


Previous articleJared Leto wants Ben Affleck to continue playing Batman
Next articleKarol G sang out loud at Billie Eilish’s concert
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv