When is Hotel Transylvania 4 released? Check what day the Sony movie will be released and where it can be seen

The premiere of the Sony Pictures film will debut next year on streaming.

The Covid-19 pandemic changed everyone’s plans. One of the services that had to modify their plans and the release dates of their films was Sony Pictures Animation, especially with Hotel transylvania 4, which according to the initial plans should have been available during these days in cinemas.









However, this could not be and now the movie of Dracula, Johnny, Mavis and their friends It will arrive during 2022 and will debut on a well-known streaming platform.

This version will be the last film in the franchise and focuses on the consequences of Van Helsing’s Monsterfication Lightning, which transforms humans into monsters and vice versa. Thus, Drac and his friends turn into humans and Johnny into a monster. The group must search for a cure before it’s too late.

When is Hotel Transylvania 4 released and where can it be seen?

According to official information, the release date of Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania It will be on January 14, 2022 through the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, at no additional cost to subscribers.

This film features the voices of Brian Hull (replacing Adam Sandler), Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Ian McShane, Keegan-Michael Key, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell (replacing Kevin James), Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon.

Check out the trailer below: