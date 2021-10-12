A little over a week has passed since the launch of the expansion United in Stormwind and it is time to review what the expansion contributed to the game and if it has managed to make the game more fun and played. As always there is everything and for everyone, but we are also going to try to review what is currently being played the most in HearthStone.

United in Stormwind half revamps HearthStone metagame

That each expansion that comes to HearthStone changes the metagame quite a bit falls within the expected. But what could be expected with the resurgence of missions and its new format, I personally expected a radical change in some classes but I was really surprised by the effect it has caused. Of course, it is too early to finally settle the most played decks currently, but it is clear that for some classes the missions are here to stay … and for a long time I think. I am going to comment on the decks that top the list in standard mode in HSreplay.net that uses the app most used by players and therefore collects real data from games played. As always there are many variants and possibilities in each class and it also depends a lot on the range through which you move. I am not a very player hardcore, I move between gold and platinum each month, and I attest fairly that the list does a lot of justice to what is in ladder.

Handbuff Paladin

It is without a doubt the most beast that can be played right now in HearthStone after the United in Stormwind expansion. Up to nine new cards can be found from this expansion, among them some well-coveted legendary like Varian King Of Stormwind that looks spectacular in its diamond version of the tavern pass, in a deck that I had not seen in a long time at the top of the list of winrate standard. The mechanics are very simple to play but not easy for it to be successful. There are many cards destined to achieve the effect of enlarging the statistics that we have in hand by ramming and losing the divine shield and taking the game to a point where the opponent has difficulties to counter them at the table. It practically works well against all classes, although it suffers more against those that do not control the table, such as the wizard or the sorcerer. The big problem with this deck is its very high cost since it includes, in the version that I show you, up to eight legendary ones. Many cards are easily substitutable, but others not so much Lowering the cost of the deck by achieving the similar result is not an easy task. By clicking on the image you will access the deck and in the Similar Decks tab you will find other lower cost versions.

Aggro Elemental Shaman

It is the clear example of the serious illness suffered by gambling. The cards included in the expansion for Chaman are not bad and the mechanics that it was intended to promote overload seemed correct, but it is currently difficult to stop playing the existing ones because they are clearly better cards and mechanics. It is a deck that was already very popular before the arrival of United In Stormwind, but it is that after the launch of the expansion it is still one of the most played without including a single card of it. There are other versions that include a copy of the Currante Del Canal or the Forjanato de Granito, but at the moment they are not the most played. The list that I show you is by far the most used according to HSReplay statistics and it has remained that way for a great number of weeks. It is an effective and easy-to-play deck that makes it difficult for players not to have it ready for any moment. Its mechanics are based on the synergy of elementals to quickly plant a good number of them on the table, supported by weapons that increase their numbers. Have a mulligan very simple and so aggressive that as you beat the rival the early game it will be difficult to get to high shifts. It is also extremely cheap to create, making it very suitable for first-time players. The quest chain is conspicuous by its absence literally, I have not seen a single one in play, although of course there are decks made with it that you will find by clicking on the image of the list that I show you.









Face hunter

Another clear example of the evil that HearthStone has that dragged for a long time, new cards that are really new but that do not exceed those that already exist make the game repetitive. Although in this case we will find a card from the expansion in almost all hunter decks that we come across. This is the Aimed Shot that was already seen to be a highly productive card for its cost and value. The rest are the same that have been playing for months with the mechanics implanted in the hero since the beginning of the game. Everything to the face without caring practically the movements of the enemy to avoid it. Aggressive, fast, easy and cheap in some versions. Everything that a control player does not want to have in front of. Despite this, the chain of hunter missions is seen on some occasions since it is quite powerful, but as I say it is more common to find this deck. If you want to access the list, click on the image.

Mission Chain Wizard

To the surprise of many, including myself, the magician has been among the most played thanks to the new chain of missions that includes the expansion United In Stormwind. I thought that the current deck of non-minions was quite effective and that it would be reinforced with some new cards, but it has been completely displaced by the chain of missions that seemed complex to carry out, but in practice it is not so effective and get the final prize is quite feasible. Still not an easy deck to play. It requires skill to complete the mission and a lot more for once the objective is achieved to continue with troops to end the game. As new cards, in addition to the mission, we find Fire on Sale as an excellent table cleaner against aggressive decks or its ability to be traded failing that. The same with First Flame, but the one that is devastating is Ignition and that infinite anti-fatigue background that will end the rival sooner or later. It is also relatively inexpensive to create and many cards are easily replaceable. Although as I say, it requires some skill to master it, but if you succeed you will win many games. Do not stop clicking on the image to access the deck and its alternative versions.

Warlock Zoo Chain Of Missions

Another joy is seeing the warlock quest chain triumph. The mechanic consists of low-level henchmen that poke while preparing a forceful ending while helping to complete the mission. There are some new cards in addition to the quest, such as the Mithril Runic Rod tool very useful for lowering costs, and the Touch Of The Nathrezim. But also cards are recovered from other expansions that had little use. As in the previous deck, it is difficult to carry out the mission without knowing the deck well, especially when it comes to taking damage from yourself on your turn. Despite this, it is a fairly cheap deck with many replacement options and above all, fun to play when it is dominated. Access the list and its variants by clicking on the image.

And here we leave the current review of the HearthStone metagame after the expansion United In Stormwind. A little more than a week is not a significant time to decide how the game is going to be with the new additions, but it is an indication where the decks that can be found in standard are going to be thrown. I hope I can go back to the metagame before the release of the mid-expansion card set and remember that there are many other game modes that do not require a large collection of cards and that can be perfectly competed as Battleground, Arena or Duels.