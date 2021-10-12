Tom Cruise takes a look at SpaceX’s private flight

Tom Cruise got a glimpse of what it’s like to circle the Earth in a SpaceX capsule.

Representatives of SaceX’s first private flight revealed on Friday that the actor participated in a call with the four space tourists orbiting more than 360 miles (580 kilometers) high.

The conversation on Thursday was private as was the entire three-day flight. No details about its content were released.

“Maverick, you can be our pilot at any time,” read the announcement posted on the flight’s Twitter account. Cruise played air force pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 film “Top Gun,” of which a sequel will be released next year.

Last year NASA confirmed that it was in talks with Cruise about visiting the International Space Station for a film. SpaceX will provide the flight, as it has done for NASA astronauts, and as it did Wednesday night for billionaire Jared Isaacman, two contest winners (Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor), as well as medical assistant Hayley Arceneaux. , who at 29, is the youngest American in space.

They are flying at a great height in the automated capsule, even by NASA standards.









SpaceX put them into orbit at 363 miles (585 kilometers) following Wednesday’s launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. They are 100 miles (160 kilometers) higher than the International Space Station. So high that they orbit the earth 15 times a day, compared to 16 for the station’s astronauts.

Until this flight with an amateur crew, relatively few NASA astronauts had reached this high. The most recent were astronauts who worked on the Hubble Space Telescope on multiple flights in the 1990s and 2000s.

To improve the view, SpaceX placed a bubble-shaped dome in the Dragon capsule. Photographs of the crew looking out of this large window were posted on the internet, but outside of this not much of their first day in space has been posted.

The flight will end with a splashdown off the Florida coast this weekend.