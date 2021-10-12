Today’s events October 12: the most important events in history | World

Today’s ephemeris: October 12, but 1968, Hugh Jackman was born, an Australian actor best known for bringing the character ‘Wolverine’ to life in the X-men film series.

Margin data: Regarding today’s horoscope, people born on October 12 have the Libra sign.

Other ephemeris of today October 12

1492.- Christopher Columbus disembarks on the island of Guanahaní, which he called San Salvador, and discovers America.

1825.- Battle of Sarandi (Uruguay), in which the Uruguayans beat the Brazilians.

1847.- The telecommunications company Siemens AG is founded in Berlin.

1923.- The Costa Rican Academy of the Language is founded.

1925.- Inauguration of the Mexican University of Guadalajara.

1927.- Foundation of the Dominican Academy of the Language.

1931.- The statue of Christ is inaugurated on the Corcovado mountain (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).

1964.- The Soviet Union launches three cosmonauts into space in Vosjod-1, the first spacecraft with capacity for more than one crew member.

1968.- Opening of the XIX Olympic Games in Mexico.

1968.- Independence of Equatorial Guinea after 180 years of Spanish sovereignty.

1973.- Perón assumes his third presidency in Argentina.

1984.- British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher emerges unscathed from an IRA attack at the Grand Hotel in Brighton.

1988.- Steve Jobs launches NeXT Computer, his first computer without Apple.

1990.- Bolivia and Paraguay join the Rio Group.

1999.- The UN estimates that on this date the 6 billion inhabitant of the Earth is born.

2000.- The Chinese playwright exiled in France, Gao Xingjian, Nobel Prize for Literature.

2002.- Attack of the jihadist group Jemaa Islamiya in a nightclub in Bali (Indonesia), with 202 deaths.

2006.- Nobel Prize in Literature to the Turkish writer Orhan Pamuk.

2007.- Former US Vice President Al Gore and the UN Intergovernmental Group on Climate Change, Nobel Peace Prize.

2010.- The first video game developed in Latin America is launched, “Lucha Libre AAA: héroes del ring”.

2017.- The US leaves Unesco, a decision seconded by Israel.

Who were born on October 12?









1798.- Pedro I, emperor of Brazil.

1934.- Richard Alan Meier, American architect.

1935.- Luciano Pavarotti, Italian tenor.

1949.- Ilich Ramírez Sánchez, Venezuelan terrorist known as “Carlos” or “Jackal”.

1950.- Paul Otellini, American, CEO of Intel.

Who died on October 12?