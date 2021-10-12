This week’s Hearthstone Tavern fight is half and half – Game News

HearthstoneThis week’s tavern fight pits you and your opponent in a somewhat symbiotic relationship.

Throughout the week in the tavern, you can face Half & Half.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Half & Half is unique and (can be) extremely fun. This is a semi-pre-built deck fight, which means that you will create a 15-card deck. So where do the rest of your letters come from? Your deck will be completed once you enter a match and your empty card slots will be filled with your opponent’s 15 cards.









This means that you and your opponent will play the same 30-card deck against each other, with the problem that each of you will get half. This puts the players in a unique situation as they develop the theory, because they know that the cards they choose will also be played against them. Potentially, he could select 15 face damage cards just for an opponent with better draws to use against him first.

One strategy you can employ is to play a miniature version of a solid standard deck. This works particularly well if you can play a version of a deck that largely revolves around your Hero Power. Quest Warlock’s Demon Seed won’t be that easy for your opponent to use, even with Warlock cards. Likewise, decks like Face Hunter won’t work as well without the power of Hunter’s Hero.

Once you figure out which Standard deck you want to cut out, head over to the Tavern and give it a try. You’ll have the entire week to get a free Year of the Phoenix package by winning your first Half & Half match.