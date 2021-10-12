This week’s Hearthstone Tavern fight is Cloneball – GameNews

This week Hearthstone Tavern Brawl will have you craving a Ragnaros style basketball jersey.

Throughout the week in the Tavern, you can try your luck at Cloneball.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As the in-game description of the game says, the Legends of Azeroth are playing Cloneball. All you need to do to get started with this Brawl is select a class. As always, it is not a bad idea to choose a class that you are most comfortable with.









That said, class selection will likely have minimal impact on this Brawl because your deck is comprised of four random Legendary Minions, each cloned four times. That means that the way you play will largely depend on the cards that are assigned to you.

Throughout Brawl, you’ll receive random basketball-themed cards that do things like lower the cost of a particular Legendary in your hand. These are useful because at least one or two high-cost legendaries are likely to be assigned to you.

With a little luck and a dash of strategy, you shouldn’t have a problem getting a win. The first time you win the Brawl, you will receive a pack of Year of the Phoenix cards.

You can hit the court and try your luck at Cloneball for the next week.