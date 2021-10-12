This week’s Hearthstone Tavern fight is A Recipe United – GameNews

If you need a break from Standard HearthstoneLook no further. Take a trip to the tavern to take on the latest Brawl, A Recipe United.

This is the kind of Brawl you love to see early in the life of a new expansion. As the name Brawl might imply, A Recipe United is primarily based on the new United in Stormwind place. All you need to do to get started with this Brawl is select your favorite class.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

So what makes Brawl so cool early in an expansion’s lifespan? After selecting a class, you will be given one of the latest “deck recipes.” Basically that just means that you will be given a standard deck ready for the class you select. Then, you will be thrown into a game with an opponent who is also using an assigned deck recipe.









You don’t need to have a card in your collection for it to be in the deck you play. This basically means that you can think of this Brawl as going to a car dealership and trying a few different models from a few different companies. If there’s a class that you’ve been considering investing powder in but haven’t felt confident, you can head over to this Fight and see if you think they’re worth it.

After winning this Fight, you will receive a Year of the Phoenix card pack. Fortunately for Tavern Brawl fans, this Brawl has a lot of replayability thanks to the opportunity to test so many decks. Take a seat in the Tavern and find out which class suits you best.