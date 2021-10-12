Tuesday, October 12, 2021
HomeCelebrityThis is Daniel Depp, the unknown actor's support who does not look...
Celebrity

This is Daniel Depp, the unknown actor’s support who does not look like him at all

By Arjun Sethi
0
44




Johnny depp He is one of the best known and acclaimed stars in Hollywood, for his role in numerous films either in the saga of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘,’Alice in Wonderland‘or’Charlie and the Chocolate Factory‘, among many others. He is an actor who has been in the spotlight a lot, not only for his film career, but also for matters of his personal life such as the legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

What was not known, or at least what many did not know until now, is that Johnny has a brother, Daniel Depp, ten years older than him.

The Depp brothers’ childhood was a very chaotic one, as they moved from place to place very regularly. They also grew up in a family where the violence, something that Johnny has talked about openly over the years.

The actor tells Rolling stone“I wouldn’t say that my youth was the perfect model for raising a child. It was a relatively violent upbringing. If you did something wrong, they would beat you. If you didn’t do something wrong, they would beat you. But my parents did their best. they could with what they knew, so I figured I would do the best with what I knew, which was to do more or less the opposite of what [sus padres] they did, and I think I’ll be fine. ”

Johnny’s influence on his brother Daniel’s career

Although the childhood of the Depp brothers was not easy, the two were very close and continue to be great influences one for each other.

In an interview with ‘The scotsman‘, Daniel says that it began as Professor of English in a school in Maine in the United States, but what he really loved was writing.

In 1994, when his brother Johnny began to rise to fame, he was encouraged to change course in terms of his professional career. At first, he was afraid because he knew that he was “entering a heated political situation”, but then that fear turned into something positive as he ended up doing what he loved the most: to write.




Daniel took out his first book ‘Loser’s Town‘, and admits that his career would not have been the same had it not been for him unconditional support his brother’s. In the interview he says, “I think the book would never have come out ahead if it hadn’t been for him telling me, ‘You have to publish something now; you’re killing me!'”

Therefore, although they have been between them for almost 10 years, have different professional careers, and that Daniel’s life is much more private than Johnny’s, the two brothers continue to have a very close relationship and are essential for each other.

Surely you are interested in:

Dani Rovira’s reaction to meeting Johnny Depp in San Sebastián for which they have applauded the actor


Previous articleMovies on Netflix that will inspire you to indulge yourself at home
Next articleNicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Lady Gaga and a constellation of stars gathered at the opening of the Oscar Museum
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv